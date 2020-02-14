POTTERVILLE — Grace Graham scored 14 points with seven steals and Hayleigh Mertens added eight points as Laingsburg downed Potterville, 37-31, Thursday.
Erica Wade scored seven points and Kara Mahoney contributed 11 rebounds, six points and five assists for the Wolfpack (11-5, 8-4 Central Michigan Athletic Conference).
“We played hard but we just couldn’t make many shots — from the floor or at the free throw line,” said Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst. “It was an ugly win but it was a good win.”
Laingsburg shot 8-for-23 from the line.
Potterville’s Kaylee Bush scored 12 points. The Vikings fell to 10-7, 7-6.
Chesaning 66, LakeVille 13
CHESANING — Elizabeth Coon scored nine points with four steals to lead Chesaning past LakeVille, 66-13, Thursday.
Julia Bishop, Lilly Cooper and Sidnee Struck each scored eight points for the Indians, now 13-3 and 11-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Struck had five steals. Karissa Ferry and Claire Greenfelder each scored seven points. Greenfelder added six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
