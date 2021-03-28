CARSON CITY — New Lothrop will be sending 12 of 13 regional qualifiers to the state individual finals in Division 4.
Isiah Pasik and Bryce Cheney each finished as regional champions for the Hornets Saturday at Carson City-Crystal.
Pasik, 21-0 as a junior, won the 285-pound regional crown with a 12-2 major decision over Jake Fischer of Beaverton.
Cheney, 20-0 as a senior, pinned Reese Ransom of Evart in 3:23 in the 152-pound regional finals.
New Lothrop received regional runner-up placements from Caleb Sharp (125), Andrew Krupp (140), Brady Gross (171) and Cam Orr (215).
Orr suffered his first loss of the season in the 215-pound regional finals, falling by forfeit to Caden Ferris of Delton Kellogg.
Placing third for the Hornets were Jackson Knieper (145), Harry Helmick (160), Kody Krupp (189) and Daven Lockwood (112). Finishing fourth were Parker Noonan (130) and Grayson Orr (215).
Owosso’s Frederick, Chris Ott state bound
FREMONT — Owosso will be sending two qualifiers to the Division 2 state individual finals.
Peyton Frederick placed second at 130 pounds during Saturday’s Division 2 regionals hosted by Fremont. Frederick lost a 3-0 decision to Lake Fenton’s Zack Hall in the championship match.
Trojan Chris Ott placed fourth at 285 to also qualify for the state individual finals.
Owen Ott competed at regionals but did not place.
O-E’S Parsons regional champ
LANSING — Ovid-Elsie freshman 103-pounder Talan Parsons captured an individual Division 3 regional championship Saturday at Lansing Sexton.
Parsons improved his record to 21-0 by defeating Jack Chambers of Williamston, 4-2, in the finals. Parsons’ freshman teammate Cole Workman placed third at 112 pounds and is also headed to the state finals.
Durand will be sending five individuals to the MHSAA finals. Brock Holek placed second at 130 pounds. Holek (22-3) fell 3-0 in the finals to Ryker Johnecheck of Williamston.
Durand’s Hunter Spaulding was also second at 189. Spaulding, 20-5, lost 16-1 to Jack Ward of Belding in the finals.
Railroader Ty Fielder was also second at 119. Fielder, 17-6 as a sophomore, was pinned in 35 seconds by Alma’s Dominic Anguanio.
Durand’s Cameron Bacchus (103) and Darrin Alward (135) both placed fourth to qualify for states. Corunna’s Xavier Anderson qualified for the state meet at 152 pounds. Anderson finished second, losing on a first-period pin to Nicholas Blanchard of Whitehall.
Chesaning’s Connor Everett and Brenden Quackenbush also qualified for the state finals. Quackenbush was second at 285 pounds while Everett placed third at 135. Quackenbush was pinned in the finals in 1:25 by Shane Cook of Whitehall.
Ramblers qualify four, Wolfpack three
CLINTON — Perry will be sending four individual wrestlers to the Division 4 state finals while Laingsburg will be sending three.
Jacob Orweller (135 pounds) and Andrew McConnell (189) each placed second at Saturday’s individual Division 4 regionals hosted by Clinton.
The Ramblers’ Seth Grooms (145) placed third while Aaron Seward finished fourth (189).
Laingsburg’s Aden Baynes (135) and Sean Divine (215) both finished third at the regionals while teammate Dacota Dysinger (140) placed fourth.
Byron will be sending two to the individual Division 4 finals. Matthew Johnson placed second at 285 while Nolan Lange was fourth at 135.
