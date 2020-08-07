LANSING — The Lansing School District Board of Education announced Thursday it is canceling all fall extracurricular activities, including sports, “until further notice” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Lansing School District operates Eastern, Everett and Sexton high schools. LSD had announced last month it would begin the school year with online-only instruction starting Aug. 31.
“I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions moving forward that makes safety our top-priority,” LSD superintendent Sam Sinicropi said in a statement.
Multiple area schools had games scheduled against Lansing School District teams this fall, including Owosso, which was scheduled to play Lansing Eastern in the first game of the football season. The two teams played last year, a 35-0 victory by the Quakers that broke a 38-game losing streak.
Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner said the school is considering its options for the time being.
"We're going to give it a few days and see if any other dominoes start falling," he said. " I have to talk with our coaching staff about what they/we want to do."
The Quakers — who play in the Capital Area Activities Conference Red Division, which Owosso was a member of from 2007 to 2016 — have several former Trojans rivals on their schedule, including St. Johns, Haslett, Mason and Fowlerville.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association approved practices to begin in most fall sports starting next week, and has cleared competition to begin for tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving on their traditional start dates. The organizing body said it would make a decision on football, volleyball and boys soccer games by Aug. 20.
The Trojans were also scheduled to play Eastern in boys tennis Aug. 19 and Lansing Sexton Aug. 26 in boys soccer. Other area teams affected by the LSD decision were Perry boys soccer, which had games against Sexton (Sept. 23) and Eastern (Oct. 12); and Ovid-Elsie volleyball, which had a home date Sept. 24 with Sexton.
