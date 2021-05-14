CORUNNA — The Corunna boys wrapped up the Flint Metro League Stars Division track and field championship Thursday.
After faring 5-0 in league dual meets, the Cavaliers won the league meet with 202 1/2 points. Brandon was second (95) with Clio (73), Goodrich (54), Lake Fenton (51) and Owosso (46 1/2) completing the field.
Corunna won its sixth straight league title. The Cavaliers claimed the Genesee Area Conference Red from 2015-19. There was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
“It was a convincing league meet win,” Corunna head coach Jeff Sawyer said. “My guys were just outstanding tonight. Several others chipped in third-, fourth-, fifth-and sixth-place points.”
Mason Warner had a hand in four of the Cavaliers’ nine first-place finishes.
Warner won the 1,600-meter run (4:32.19), the 800 run (2:01.96), and anchored a 3,200 relay win (8:30.91) with Luke Tuller, Grant Kerry and Logan Roka. Warner also anchored a 1,600 relay victory with Nick Strauch, Brett Riley and Tuller (3:38.95).
Tarick Bower won the 100 dash (11.69) and anchored the winning 400 relay team of D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos and Colin Lavery (45.22).
Also winning individual titles were Jeremiah Davis (110 hurdles, 16.22), Logan Roka (3,200 run, 10:15.30) and Dante Dunkin (shot put, 43-7).
Owosso was led by John Kulhanek, first in the discus (110-7) and second in the shot put (41-0). Teammate Tristen Hoy-Johnson was second in the high jump (5-6).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Evans leads
Corunna to FML Stars crown
CORUNNA — Lilly Evans set a meet record in the 3,200-meter run and Corunna won the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship Thursday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Evans won the 3,200 in 11:22.68 for the Cavaliers, who had gone 5-0 in league duals and captured their sixth straight league crown. Like the boys, the girls won the GAC Red from 2015-19.
Corunna scored 176 points with Goodrich placing second (94). Next came Clio (74), Brandon (71), Lake Fenton (60) and Owosso (42).
Evans also placed first in the 1,600 run (5:12.81). Ellie Toney captured league titles for Corunna in the discus (96-2) and shot put (32-0).
Other league champions for the Cavaliers were Ashlee Napier (high jump, 4-10) and Neele’ge’ Sims (long jump, 16 1/2). The Cavaliers won the 400 relay (54.04) with Lilly Bower, Josalyn Stratton, Sims and Napier.
Owosso’s Libby Summerland was second in the 800 run (2:32.81), while teammate Claire Agnew was second in the pole vault (9-0).
The Trojans also placed second in the 1,600 relay with Summerland, Agnew, Emma Johnson and Michaela Nichols running 4:31.56.
