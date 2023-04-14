OWOSSO — The Owosso softball team hauled itself into the win column for the first time in 2023 at the expense of crosstown rival Corunna Friday night, sweeping a doubleheader from the Cavs to improve to 2-4 on the year (2-2 Flint Metro League).

The Trojans won the opener 8-2, behind the pitching of freshman Danica Dwyer — who gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven across seven innings — and the hitting of Lexi Hemker, Jamie Maier and Emily Pumford each of whom had two base knocks. Maier and Kenzee DeFrenn each had two RBI.

