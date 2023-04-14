OWOSSO — The Owosso softball team hauled itself into the win column for the first time in 2023 at the expense of crosstown rival Corunna Friday night, sweeping a doubleheader from the Cavs to improve to 2-4 on the year (2-2 Flint Metro League).
The Trojans won the opener 8-2, behind the pitching of freshman Danica Dwyer — who gave up five hits and three walks while striking out seven across seven innings — and the hitting of Lexi Hemker, Jamie Maier and Emily Pumford each of whom had two base knocks. Maier and Kenzee DeFrenn each had two RBI.
On the other side of the diamond, Gracie Crowe had two of the Cavaliers’ five hits and knocked in both of their runs.
Addy Henry took the loss for Corunna, finishing with one strikeout, one walk and 12 hits allowed.
Henry was back in the circle for Game 2, but the Trojans were locked in on her offerings by then, going off for 15 runs in three innings to end the contest early.
Owosso’s bats interrupted a special performance from freshman pitcher Audri Hrncharik, who had been perfect through three frames, striking out seven of the nine batters she faced.
Jules Loomis, Lexi Hemker, Marisa Rose, Hrncharik, Kylee Nesbit and Maddie Miller each had two hits for the Trojans in the nightcap
Danica Dwyer was the winning pitcher for the Trojans in the first game, striking out seven and allowing three walks and five hits. Henry was the losing pitcher for Corunna in both games.
PERRY — Perry won the first game 2-1 behind the pitching of Sara Austin.
But Ovid-Elsie gained the split, winning the nightcap, 12-6 behind the four-hit swinging of Karigann Cuthbert.
Austin pitched a 6-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks while leading the Ramblers to the win in Game 1. She worked all seven innings. Olivia Burt took the loss for the Marauders. She worked 61/3 innings and surrendered two runs and five hits. She struck out three and walked none.
Hannah Brodberg had two hits and drove in two runs for Perry.
Ashlynn Particka had two hits for Ovid-Elsie while Cuthbert had one hit and drove in a run.
In Game 2, Cuthbert doubled, tripled and singled twice while driving in three runs for Ovid-Elsie. Kaitlyn Fry had two hits and also drove in three runs.
Fry was also the winning pitcher. She worked all seven innings and gave up six runs and eight hits. She struck out five and walked two.
Austin took the loss in Game 2. She worked 32/3 innings and gave up six runs and five hits. Austin struck out six and walke done.
Madison Ralston and Grace Spiess each had one hit and drove in two runs for Perry.
Laingsburg places four first at the Whitmore Lake Trojan
WHITMORE LAKE — Three event wins highlighted Laingsburg’s performance in the WL Trojan Relays at Whitmore Lake on Friday.
Most impressive among Wolfpack winners was junior pole vaulter Jack Borgman, who set a season best in with a vault of 14-feet even.
Junior Bella Strieff paced the field in the girls shot put, winning with a score of 30-feet, 2 1/2-inches, while Freshman Leandro Dolega-Caceres and sophomore Mitchell George tied for first with two others in the boys high jump finals after clearing 5-feet, 8-inches — a personal best for both.
Other notable finishes for Laingsburg included:
n Freshman Sophia Schlaack’s with a personal best of 25-7 in the girls shot put, while Wyatt Stanfield, Marty Meyers and Troy Matthews took sixth, ninth and 10th place respectively, in the boys shot put all with personal records.
n Junior Zach Grandy took fourth place with a season-record score of 104’10 in the boys discus.
In relays, Laingsburg finished runner-up in the boys 4x200 relay, with the team of Mitchell George, Hulliberger, Dylan Witgen and Cameron Koonter finishing in 1:38.73 time. The Wolfpack took third in the girls 4x200 relay, with Ellie Baynes, Callie Clark, Luna and Strieff finishing in 1:59.06.
Laingsburg finished third in both the boys and girls 4x100 relays, with the team of Borgman, Zach Grandy, Dolega-Caceres and Yates finishing with a time of 46.83 for the boys finals; and the team of Baynes, Luna, Clark and Strieff finishing with a time of 55.84 for the girls finals.
Owosso best out of local teams at Larry Judson Scramble
PERRY — Owosso finished 10th out of 19 teams at Friday’s Larry Judson Scramble Invitational at Glenbrier Golf Course.
The Trojans totaled a 245 score. Jon Mazza and partner Ryan Dahl led the Trojans by combining for a 75 round.
DeWitt was first at 205 while Davison (213), Stony Creek (214), Lansing Catholic (218) and Haslett (220) rounded out the top five.
Perry finished 16th with a 266 while Byron tied for 18th at 279.
The Ramblers were led by Keaton Lantis and Tyler Webb, who shot an 84.
