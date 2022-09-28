CHESANING — Chesaning’s Levi Maier won his second straight MMAC boys cross country jamboree but had little room to spare Tuesday at Showboat Park.
Maier edged New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros, 17:40.27 to 17:40.48, in a race to the finish. Maier had enjoyed an 18-second victory over second-place Yaros in the first MMAC jamboree Sept. 13 at Byron.
The New Lothrop boys captured first-place honors in the team standings for the second straight time. The Hornets scored 29 points while Ovid-Elsie, which placed third at the first league jamboree, moved up to second Tuesday with 59 points. Chesaning was third (67) ahead of LakeVille (91), Montrose (103) and Byron (170).
Ryan Heslip of New Lothrop was third in 17:59.25. Clay Powell of Ovid-Elsie was fourth (18:04.62) and Dane Songer of Durand was fifth (18:49.10). The remaining top 10 finishers were New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan (18:52.09), Corbin Walker of Chesaning (18:54.37), Kyle Baldwin of Mt. Morris (19:05.06), Ty Johnson of LakeVille (19:07.59) and Leiu Vincke of New Lothrop (19:10.72).
Spitzley, O-E first at Chesaning
CHESANING — Senior Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie won Tuesday’s MMAC Jamboree No. 2 by running a season-best time of 21:09.74.
Spitzley, who had run third at the first league jamboree, was followed by teammates Piper White (second, 21:51.68) and Clarissa Baese (third, 21:56.14). The Marauders placed first in the team standings for the second straight jamboree, finishing with 23 points.
New Lothrop was second (63) while LakeVille ran third (85). Montrose (96), Chesaning (118), Byron (135) and Mt. Morris (197) completed the team standings.
Durand’s Elizabeth Beland ran fourth (22:38.75) while New Lothrop’s Klara Mulcahy ran fifth (22:48.88). Josie Bauman of New Lothrop was seventh (23:14.34) while Kaia Spiess of Ovid-Elsie was eighth (23:17.77), Taylor Bailey of Chesaning ninth (23:18.11) and LakeVille’s Olivia Urban 10th (23:25.60).
BYRON — Byron improved to 3-0 in the MMAC and 7-5-1 overall by defeating LakeVille 3-0 Tuesday.
Nathan Webster scored twice for the Eagles.
Mason Stark had a goal and two assists. He scored on a direct kick with 13:23 left in the second half.
Elwood Lawler made one save for the Eagles.
DURAND — Mt. Morris swept Durand 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 Tuesday at Durand.
No other details were available at press-time.
The loss lowered the Railroaders to 1-2 in the MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.