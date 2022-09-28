Maier edges Yaros by two-tenths of second

It was a fight to the finish line for these four runners at Tuesday's MMAC jamboree at Showboat Park in Chesaning. Freshman Joey Glinski was Montrose's top runner, coming in 11th (19:15.16), followed by Ovid-Elsie freshman Joshua Miller (12th, 19:16.05), New Lothrop sophomore Kevin Heslip (13th, 19:16.79) and O-E senior Ryan Gavenda (15th, 19:21.54). New Lothrop won the meet with 29 points, with O-E (59 points) and Chesaning (67 points) rounding out the top three.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

CHESANING — Chesaning’s Levi Maier won his second straight MMAC boys cross country jamboree but had little room to spare Tuesday at Showboat Park.

Maier edged New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros, 17:40.27 to 17:40.48, in a race to the finish. Maier had enjoyed an 18-second victory over second-place Yaros in the first MMAC jamboree Sept. 13 at Byron.

