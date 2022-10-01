PERRY — Senior Rease Teel kicked a 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds to lift Perry past Leslie, 37-34, in a dramatic homecoming finish Friday.
The game-winning kick cleared the uprights by one or two yards sneaking in past the left upright, to improve Perry’s record to 3-3 (1-2 Greater Lansing Activities Conference
Teel’s heroice’s wouldn’t have been possible without an excellent night from quarterback Austin Poirier, who rushed for 211 yards and four TDs
Leslie (1-5, 1-3) was led by southpaw quarterback Jayden Colby’s 343 passing yards and five aerial TD scores.
Perry coach Jeff Bott said that there was no doubt in his mind that Teel could make the field goal to win it, claiming he’s capable from 40-plus, despite an earlier miss.
“That kid (Teel) has a cannon for a leg,” Bott said. “And honestly, he’s a college kicker … We were kicking it no matter what. I have all the confidence that that kid is going to make it every time he kicks.”
Teel tried a 44-yarder field goal with 52.8 seconds remaining but it fell 8-10 yards short. But the second opportunity came when Perry’s defense forced Leslie into a fourth-and 14 at its own 16. The Black Hawks punted with 20.3 seconds left.
The multi-talented Teel returned the punt to the Leslie 35 and a face-mask penalty by Leslie put the ball at the 20 with eight seconds left. Perry quarterback Austin Poirier ran a keeper up the middle to the 17 before the Ramblers called a timeout.
That’s when Teel converted the kick of his life (so far).
“The first one (from 44) was a bad snap, nothing on the snapper,” Teel said. “It was a bad snap and it didn’t go our way. The ball didn’t get on the block. It is what it is. We played our game and we played defense, got the punt return and got the face-mask which helped us a lot.”
Teel, who had earlier this season kicked a 39-yarder vs. Clawson, said he has made a 45-yarder in practice and was confident it was going in.
Needless to say, Teel was mobbed by teammates after the game ended.
Poirier TDs came from 9, 4, 3 and 46 yards. The final one tied the score at 34-apiece with 7:03 left. The Ramblers, however, missed the extra point as Teel’s kick was blocked.
“That’s what he does,” Bott said of Poirier. “He’s going to break your heart and make you smile at the same time. This is his seventh or eighth game at quarterback and he’s still learning.”
Leslie led 12-7 after the first quarter as Colby zipped a 40-yard TD pass to Kaleb Cox and a 68-yard TD strike to Ethan Kaimon.
Perry, however, closed the first half strong as Teel caught a 30-yard TD pass from Poirier, who finished 8 of 16 passing for 120 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Poirier’s 4-yard score came with just 19 seconds left before halftime. Teel’s kick was good and it gave Perry a 21-12 halftime lead.
Colby hurt the Ramblers with three second-half TD passes of 79, 53 and 37 yards but the Ramblers were able to overcome that.
“I knew he was great coming in watching him on fiilm ” Bott said, of Colby. “He’s a special player He’s a very very good football player and they have nice complements. We started bracketing him with Rease. But we’ve got to cut out these goofy mistakes.”
Teel had three receptions for 59 yards and one TD, while Joey McGraw-Allen had three catches for 30 yards and Tim Hall had two catches for 31 yards. Aiden Brooks rushed for 22 yards on five carries.
The Ramblers’ defense was headed up by junior linebacker Cameron Doody, with 11 tackles. Hall had nine stops while Poirier made seven tackles and Keegan Brown had one interception and Brooks had two sacks.
Doody said it was a big victory for the Ramblers. He said Perry was able to finally get to Colby later in the game.
“That quarterback is good but our guys, when we needed them, they did the job,” Doody said.
He said the significance of the win was huge.
“We’re 3-3 and so, hey, 50 percent. If we want to go to the playoffs we have to keep doing our thing.”
