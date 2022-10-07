CORUNNA — Throw out the records.
If Thursday’s game is any indication, next Wednesday’s first-round district soccer game between Corunna and Chesaning at Flint’s Atwood Stadium could be another nailbiter.
Chesaning — the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-champion with Byron — will bring in a 9-4-3 record, while Corunna touts a modest 2-14-1 mark. The Cavaliers, however, played the Indians to a 1-1 stalemate for the first 71 minutes of Thursday’s rain-soaked Senior Night test.
Chesaning eventually won 2-1, as freshman striker Justin Lange scored on a point-blank rebound shot with 9:37 left.
“One of our players took a shot and it bounced off the keeper’s body,” Lange said. “And then I just hit it in the goal — like right in front of it with an open net. It was by the right post.”
Corunna’s best chance in the closing minutes came with about 2 1/2 minutes left as junior Braden Andrejack uncorked a blistering shot on net that was saved by Chesaning’s Landon Soule.
Lange’s tally was the lone goal after halftime, which was played in moderate rain, making the ball and the field slippery. The teams didn’t get as many good looks after halftime. Chesaning outshot Corunna 7-5.
“We came out a little slow I thought and we weren’t moving the ball terribly well,” Chesaning coach Tom Dempsey said. “We tried to get in all of the guys today because it’s non-conference … This is (win) No. 9 for us and it’s the most Chesaning has ever won.”
The raindrops kept falling on heads throughout the second half but Lange said it was worth it.
“It was cold and it was wet,” Lange said. “But it’s fun playing soccer in the rain.”
Chesaning gained the early jump when junior midfielder Zachary Garno converted a hard shot past Corunna goalie Paul Galesk from the right side less than seven minutes into the first half.
“My center-(midfielder) Nate Ferry, passed it back out to me at about (15 yards away),” Garno said. “I hit it bottom left. I think that’s my third or fourth goal this year.”
Corunna tied the game at 1 with 18:27 to go in the first half. The goal was scored in a matter of seconds as it came off a long, laser-like free kick from senior Payton Brown to Corunna freshman Andrew Meyer right near the net for his third goal of the season.
“I was going for a deep ball,” Brown said. “Andrew Meyer stepped up and smacked it into the back of the net. It was a good shot.”
Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said Cavalier seniors Brown, Cole Binger, Conner Jacobs, Jackson Reid and Nikolas Hetfield all played well.
“On Senior Night especially, we expect our seniors to step up and Payton played an absolutely beautiful ball to Andrew Meyer, who was able to get his foot on the end of it,” Gregoricka said. “It was just an unbelievable pass, to drop it right in there for him.
“That’s what we needed from our seniors and I’m proud of all of our seniors tonight. We knew the ball would be sliding around out here once it started raining. Both of these teams were kind of feeling each other out, getting ready for the playoffs. Chesaning did a great job so give a lot of credit to them. We’re excited about how it went.”
