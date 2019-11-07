Corunna alumnus Dylan Briggs helped Olivet College open the wrestling season with a win, as the Comets beat Manchester (Indiana) 40-10 Saturday.
Briggs won his match at 165 pounds by major decision. He beat Tyler Leonhard 14-4.
At 157 pounds, teammate Cole Hersch (New Lothrop) dropped a 13-3 decision to Manchester’s Joel Arney. Byron’s Jerry Hall is also on the Olivet team this year, though the freshman did not wrestle against Manchester.
WRESTLING
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC (Durand) — Robinson began his collegiate career Saturday at the Adrian College Open, going 0-2 on the day. He lost an 8-0 major decision and was pinned in 4 minutes, 53 seconds.
Ethan Orweller, Cleary University (Perry) — Orweller also went 0-2 at Adrian, losing on a 7-3 decision and a 6:10 pinfall at 197 pounds.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek suffered her first loss of the year Saturday in the semifinals at the MacMurray College Open. However, she battled back to finish third at 143 pounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had six kills and six digs Friday in a three-set loss at Northwestern. The Spartans continued their weekend road trip through the Prairie State with a 3-0 loss Saturday at Illinois. Norris had five kills and three digs in the defeat. MSU returns across state lines tonight to play rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had two kills and three blocks Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Ferris State. She had one kill and one dig the previous day in a 3-0 loss to Northwood.
FOOTBALL
Payne Staton, Adrian College (Byron) — Staton was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 48-24 rout of Finlandia.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson started at linebacker and had 10 tackles in the Hornets’ 30-20 loss Saturday to Olivet.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran (Chesaning) — Luce returned one punt for 8 yards in a 17-14 win Saturday against Concordia-Chicago. He was targeted twice in the passing game, but didn’t haul in either throw.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence started at defensive back Saturday and had three tackles in a 31-24 loss to Hope.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes returned to the starting lineup at tight end, but SVSU couldn’t return to the win column in Saturday’s 24-21 loss to Ashland. The Cardinals fell to 4-5 in coach Ryan Brady’s (Chesaning) first season.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn had another solid outing, recording four tackles and a pass breakup in Saturday’s 52-0 loss to No. 2 Ferris State. The Bulldogs, coached by Corunna native Tony Annese, improved to 9-0 on the year as QB Travis Russell threw for 323 yards and two TDs.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had five points and three rebounds in 14 minutes Saturday as Michigan-Dearborn beat the University of the Virgin Islands 76-67. The teams also played Friday, with the Wolverines winning 76-60; Mignault had two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes. On Tuesday, Mignault went 0-for-1 from the floor as UMD lost to Central Michigan.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage had three points and four assists in 21 minutes off the bench, but Aquinas fell 77-73 Saturday to Indiana University Northwest. He had one steal and went 0-for-2 from the floor Wednesday in a 67-40 win over Roosevelt.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage saw his first action of the year las week, hitting a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in Madonna’s 102-82 win Friday against Brescia. He also played two minutes Saturday, grabbing one rebound in an 83-65 victory over Roosevelt.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher played 11 minutes and scored four points with four rebounds in Saturday’s 97-69 win over Brescia.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie) and Georgia Hill (Laingsburg), Lansing CC — Hill started and scored seven points with two rebounds and two assists Tuesday as LCC beat Great Lakes Christian College 84-69 Tuesday. Witt had three assists and a rebound in eight minutes off the bench.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough went 0-for-3 from the floor and had two assists in the Jets’ season-opening 80-63 loss Friday to Mott Community College.
Cierra Cole, Northwood (Durand) — Cole played three minutes and missed her only shot attempt Oct. 30 as the Timberwolves fell 97-46 to Michigan.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Nathan Elston, Alma College (Durand) — Elston finished 91st overall Saturday in 32 minutes, 14 seconds at the MIAA Championships in Angola, Indiana.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey played the final 20 minutes of the first half in Monday’s 2-0 Horizon League tournament win over IUPUI. The Golden Grizzlies play Thursday against top seed Milwaukee.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski played 15 minutes at the start of the second half Saturday and Concordia defeated Rochester 3-2 to close the regular season. She started Wednesday against Aquinas in the first round of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament, where the Cardinals fell, 4-1.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller played as a sub throughout Saturday’s 4-0 win over Madison College in the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament semifinals. The Pioneers won the district title Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian College (Corunna) — Deese played rougly 12 minutes in the first half Sunday as Adrian fell 2-1 to Calvin College. He played the final 14 minutes Oct. 30 in a 1-0 loss to Hope College.
BOWLING
Thomas Trecha, Adrian College (Owosso) — Trecha finished 24th overall, bowling a four-game total of 706 Saturday at the Adrian College Open. He had a high game of 199.
SWIMMING
Madelyn Irelan, Northern Michigan (Owosso) — Irelan helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team beat Grand Valley State on Friday and Saginaw Valley State on Saturday in a pair of dual meets. The Wildcats touched the wall in 1:39.06 against SVSU and in 1:47.23 to beat Grand Valley. Irelan also finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.37 seconds against the Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.