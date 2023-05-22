LANSING — Laingsburg softball opened the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Classic with a bang Monday.
The 28-2 Wolfpack, ranked No. 8 in Division 3 and leader of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, dominated Fowlerville, 15-0, at Ranney Park in Lansing.
Righthander Addyson Buchin was excellent again in the circle.
Buchin pitched all four innings of Laingsburg’s W, permitting just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. She was backed up by error-free defense.
In addition to her pitching prowess, Buchin also provided Laingsburg with some clutch hitting, driving in four runs.
Ashley Bila, Bella Latuszek and Savanna Stirm joined Buchin in lacing two hits. Laingsburg had 15 total. Latuszek, Ellie Baynes and Harper Strouse each had two RBI.
The Wolfpack will travel to Portland St. Patrick today and before continuing in the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Perry’s Austin no-hits
Webberville, 12-0
PERRY — Perry pitcher Sara Austin delivered a no-hitter as the Ramblers blanked Webberville, 12-0, in five innings during the first game of a softball doubleheader Monday.
Austin struck out nine and walked none. Only a Perry error kept her from an abbreviated perfect game.
Austin helped her own cause by stinging two hits and driving in three runs. Grace Spiess had two hits and two RBI while Hannah Brodberg also drove in three runs.
Perry (16-14) won Monday’s nightcap, 6-1.
Austin was in the circle again. This time she allowed two hits and four walks, but struck out 16.
Madison Ralston and Austin each clubbed two hits for the Ramblers.
Corunna sweeps Kearsley
CORUNNA — Corunna logged a softball sweep over Flint Metro League foe Flint Kearsley on Monday.
Kelly Sims hit a sacrifice fly to score Game 1’s only run and Peyton Stahr recorded her first varsity complete game shutout, pitching a two-hitter through seven innings. Stahr struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
Sydnie Gillett smacked two hits including a double for the Cavaliers. Kayla Shepard also lined a double.
In Game 2, Corunna’s bats were heard from more frequently, as the Cavs captured a 13-3 victory, notable for containing senior Kira Patrick’s 100th career hit.
Maddie Shuster stroked three hits and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers. Sims drove in four runs while Stahr drove in three as each joined Gillett with two hits. Carly Pavka drove in two runs.
Shepard was the winning pitcher, She pitched four innings and recorded two strikeouts and four walks. Stahr came in to close out the game, pitching two innings and fanning five and walking none.
BASEBALL
Perry sweeps Webberville
PERRY — Perry had little trouble in sweeping Webberville, 10-0 and 16-1 Monday.
The Ramblers (18-11) got a good outing out of pitcher Jylon Peek in Game 1. Peek pitched a 1-hit shutout while working 61/3 innings.
Perry got two hits apiece from Joey McGraw-Allen, Peek, Avery Young and Cole Sawyer.
The nightcap lasted just three innings.
Michael Werner pitched for Perry, allowing one hit. He struck out four and walked three.
Nolan Krupp ripped two hits and drove in three runs. Werner and Young each had two hits and two RBI. Sawyer and Tristan Krupp also had two RBI.
Swartz Creek takes
two from Owosso
SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek notched a pair of victories over Owosso, 4-1 and 9-8, Monday.
Adam Marcotte pitched a complete game for the Trojans in Game 1, allowing nine hits, while striking out three. Zach Evon laced two hits and Hayden Smith and Hugh Doyle each had one hit.
In Game 2, Owosso battled back in the seventh inning but fell to the Dragons by one run.
The Trojans tagged a total of 10 hits in Game 2. Hoy Patrick, Daniel Wittum and Alex Binger each had two hits.
Corbin Thompson started on the mound and pitched the first three innings. Evon pitched the final three frames.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bath 5, Corunna 2
CORUNNA — Bath defeated Corunna, 5-2, on the Cavaliers’ senior night Monday.
The Cavaliers honored seniors Bigna Huonder, Imke Van Hulten, Hayley Kennedy, Henna Nellis and COra Tuller during a halftime celebration.
Corunna got its goals from Jorja Napier and Emma Holmes.
The Cavaliers (2-15-1) will open district tournament action Thursday at Durand (0-11-2) for a 7 p.m. district quarterfinal match.
Montrose 3, Byron 0
BYRON — Montrose secured a 3-0 victory over Byron Monday at Eagle Stadium.
Byron (7-7-0) trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Haylee Schott made 18 saves for the Eagles.
Montrose improved to 11-3-1.
Fowlerville 8, Owosso 2
FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville topped Owosso, 8-2, Monday at Fowlerville.
Owosso fell to 1-14 overall while the Gladiators improved to 8-7.
Olivia Savage scored the Trojans’ first goal on a penalty kick in the first half.
Elizabeth McCroan scored Owosso’s second goal in the second half. It came off an assist from Brooklyn Fields.
Lily Usher made 15 saves for the Trojans while adding to her state-record saves total in her career.
Fowlerville led in shots, 45-3.
“Solid play was consistently shown by center backs Grace Perry and Mallory Dennis and center mids Leah Miller and Sophie Brown,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
