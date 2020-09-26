LAINGSBURG — Senior quarterback Doug Matthews threw for 304 yards and six touchdowns as Laingsburg defeated Saranac 49-19 Friday at home.
Zach Hawes caught three TDs from Matthews, who completed 15 of 24 passes, with one interception. He connected on the first play of the game to Hawes, who broke two tackles en route to a 63-yard TD catch in the first 17 seconds.
Hawes added two more scoring grabs of 13 and 61 yards. The senior also helped break the game open in the second half with a 70-yard kick-off return for a score.
Laingsburg, which led 21-0 after one quarter, improved to 1-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference one week after being shut out by defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia. Saranac also stands 1-1 in the CMAC.
“I was just really excited that our offense finally got started and that Doug and Zach were able to hook up early in the game and get some confidence with those two,” Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said. “It was a frustrating game last week. We kind of got stymied, no scoring at all for us. So for us to put up some numbers quick and early and get these guys into rhythm was really, really key for us.”
Matthews also zipped TD passes to Lucas Woodruff, Zach Fortino and DayShawn Bowman.
“I think it’s a school record but I’m not 100 percent sure,” Matthews said while saying it was definitely the most he’s ever had for touchdown passes.
The quarterback said the first play of the game unfolded just like it was drawn up.
“We wanted to come out hard and make a point right from the start,” Matthews said. “So we thought we’d go deep, so we could control the game from there. Zach is definitely a playmaker.”
Added Hawes: “We knew we wanted to set the tone early, we knew we had to. We didn’t want what happened to us last week again. But it’s all Doug. It’s all him. He puts the ball in the right places.”
Hawes finished with five catches for 161 yards. DayShawn Bowman had four catches, one for a score, for 41 yards. Fortino, Woodruff and Michael Brooks each had two grabs.
But Hawes stood out on Friday. Borgman said he feels he is the best receiver in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
“P-W made things hard for him and for Doug to get him the ball,” Borgman said., “But things he can do — I don’t think Doug can outthrow him. Doug has a big arm, but every time he puts it up, Zach finds a way to run underneath that sucker.”
Matthews was the leading rusher for Laingsburg, gaining 37 yards on three carries.
Woodruff had nine tackles for Laingsburg including six solos. Fortino had an interception and Josh Roosa had a fumble recovery.
