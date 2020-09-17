HOWELL — Durand’s girls golf team improved to 4-0 by defeating Byron 187-202 Wednesday at The Links at Hunters Ridge.
Byron junior Jana L’Esperance shot a medalist round of 41. It was a personal-best effort for L’Esperance, but Durand’s balance won out.
The Railroaders featured senior Emme Lantis, who had a 42. Kennedy Pawloski shot 45 and Maddie Raley and Olivia Holek each carded 50.
Byron’s MaryAnn Montgomery shot 42.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Brooklyn Durand, with a 58 and Zoey Curtis with a 61.
The Eagles’ round of 202 was a season-best.
Flushing 194, Owosso 234
OWOSSO — Ellie Feldpausch shot a career-best 47, but Owosso fell to Flushing Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
Flushing’s Isabelle Sparks carded a medalist round of 44.
Shooting season-bests for Owosso were Kennedy Peplinski with a 54, and Jillian Bagwell with a 58.
