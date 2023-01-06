OWOSSO — Skotti Ball-Duley scored 16 points to lead the Owosso girls basketball team to its third straight win — 40-27 over visiting Perry Thursday.
The Trojans surged to a 30-8 lead by halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
OWOSSO — Skotti Ball-Duley scored 16 points to lead the Owosso girls basketball team to its third straight win — 40-27 over visiting Perry Thursday.
The Trojans surged to a 30-8 lead by halftime.
Perry made things closer in the third quarter but never got closer than 10 points to the Trojans.
Peyton Spicer had seven points and four rebounds for Owosso. Lexi Hemker had six points and three assists and Danica Dwyer had six points, four assists and four rebounds.
No information was available on Perry’s leading scorers by press time.
Stockbridge 35, Corunna 33
CORUNNA — Stockbridge edged Corunna 35-33 Thursday despite Jenna Bauman’s 10-point scoring night.
The Cavaliers (5-3) got nine points apiece from Kira Patrick and Sydnie Gillett. Patrick drained three 3-pointers while Bauman had a pair of 3-pointers.
Stockbridge (5-2) got 13 points from Gracee Robidou. The Panthers stretched their winning streak to four games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laingsburg 64, P-W 46
WESTPHALIA — Laingsburg streaked to 7-0 and 3-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference by beating Pewamo-Westphalia, 64-46, Thursday.
No information on the Wolfpack’s leading scorers was available at press time.
P-W was lowered to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the CMAC.
The Wolfpack, coming off its title-winning performance in the Shiawassee County Shootout last week, will try to continue its run of perfection tonight at Lakeview (1-3).
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Owosso 112, SC/Flushing 69
OWOSSO — Owosso improved to 3-0 in dual meets by defeating Swartz Creek/Flushing, 112-69, Thursday.
Blake Binger was first for the Trojans in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free while Danica Dwyer was first in diving and Alex Binger won the 50 freestyle.
Also winning for Owosso were Peyton Dwyer (100 butterfly), the 200 free relay team of Peyton Dwyer, Jay Tuttle, Blake Binger and Alex Binger and the 400 free relay team of Nick Nidiffer, Tuttle, Blake Binger and Alex Binger.
Corunna 84, Holly 80
CORUNNA — Payton Chandler won both the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.35) and 500 free (6:03.54) to lift Corunna past visiting Holly, 84-80, Thursday in boys swimming and diving action.
The Cavaliers evened their dual meet record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
“We needed depth to pull it out,” said Corunna coach Camron Nellis.
Nolan Carr won the 200 individual medley for the Cavaliers (2:30.51) while Cole Binger won the 100 free (1:02.33) and Carr, Sully Martin, Chandler and Caden Earl teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:46.33).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.