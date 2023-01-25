NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop was hoping to pull an upset to force a tie atop the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference girls basketball standings.
The Hornets held an 11-5 lead after one quarter, but Ovid-Elsie would control the game from there, leading 18-15 at halftime and 28-21 after three.
The Marauders, led by junior forward Ava Bates’ 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, eventually captured a 40-29 victory to climb to 9-0 in the MMAC and 11-2 overall. Evalyn Cole had eight points, five assists and two steals for the Marauders while Braeden Tokar had seven points and three steals and Hailee Campbell had six points and three steals.
New Lothrop, 7-5 and 6-2 in the MMAC, got 10 points apiece from Kelsey Kohlmann and Ashlynn Orr. Kohlmann also grabbed four rebounds. Lily Bruff scored four points while Marissa Rombach had eight rebounds and three steals.
Bates opened the game with a 3-pointer but New Lothrop then went on a 9-0 run with three triples of its own — two from Kohlmann and one from Izzy Heslip.
However, Ovid-Elsie battened down the defensive hatches and allowed just 18 points for the final three quarters.
“We got up in their faces a little bit more,” Bates said of Ovid-Elsie’s reaction to the early Hornet hot streak from deep. “We put a little more pressure on them. They were hitting three’s so we just tried to, like I said, get back up on them and try to put more pressure on them. It worked.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham said that New Lothrop’s outside shooting was one of his biggest worries.
“We know they (the Hornets) are a great shooting team,” Cunningham said. “That was one of our concerns, is that they would get hot, especially in their own gym. I think they’ve had pretty much a week off to prepare for us. So I give Jim a ton of credit. The problem is that we know each other so well. We know each other inside and out so we had to throw in a couple of gimmicks as well.”
But Cunningham said his team’s defense got better was the game wore on.
“When it came right down to it, our defense played really well,” Cunningham said. “I think both teams hang their hats on defense and they held us to 40 points, which is one of our lower games. But our goal is to keep teams under 30 as well.”
A 13-4 run in the second quarter gave the Marauders a 3-point lead entering the halftime break. Ellyana Carman tied the game at 15-all with 1:10 left in the first half and Ovid-Elsie went ahead with Tokar’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left before the break.
Ovid-Elsie finished the game with a 12-8 run in the fourth quarter. Bates scored six points in the final eight minutes with Tokar, Cole and Campbell each scoring two.
Ovid-Elsie’s defense forced New Lothrop into making 23 turnovers on the night.
New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said that was too many turnovers to beat a well-coached, disciplined team like Ovid-Elsie.
“They keep coming at you and we expect that,” Perry said of Ovid-Elsie. “There were times when we turned it over when we can’t. It led to points for them. Our halfcourt defense was pretty good. It was points off turnovers, which we have to clean that up.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braeden Tokar 2 2-2 7, Evalyn Cole 3 2-6 8, Ellyana Carman 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 3 0-0 6, Ava Bates 8 0-0 17. Totals 17 4-8 40.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 1 2-2 4, Laina Yates 1 0-0 2, Izzy Heslip 1 0-3 3, Kelsey Kohlmann 3 2-2 10, Ashlyn Orr 5 0-0 10. Totals 11 4-7 29.
