oebates

Ovid-Elsie junior forward Ava Bates shoots in the second half vs. New Lothrop Tuesday at New Lothrop. The Hornets' Lily Bruff looks on at right. Bates scored 17 points with five rebounds and three steals to lead the Marauders past the Hornets, 40-29. O-E improved to 9-0 in the MMAC and 11-2 overall.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop was hoping to pull an upset to force a tie atop the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference girls basketball standings.

The Hornets held an 11-5 lead after one quarter, but Ovid-Elsie would control the game from there, leading 18-15 at halftime and 28-21 after three.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.