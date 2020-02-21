Mid-February means the start of a new season of college baseball.
Owosso grad Jordan Klapko helped get Saginaw Valley State off to a 2-0 start, going 1-for-2 with an RBI in the Cardinals’ 8-2 win Saturday over Anderson (South Carolina.
Klapko is a transfer from Mott Community College. He started the game at catcher.
BASEBALL
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett pitched two innings of scoreless ball as the Panthers beat Southern Indiana 10-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. He gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC (Durand) — Robinson was 0-for-1 Feb. 9 in a 10-2 loss to Southwest Tennessee.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dillon McClintock, Michigan State (Owosso) — McClintock finished third in the 800-meter run (2:06.2) at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge Feb. 14-15.
Zach Kuran, Ryan Schwab and Dakota Hundley, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — The three former Cavaliers all ran Saturday’s Grand Valley State Big Meet. Hundley was 11th in the 3,000 meters (8:39.96), while Schwab came in 56th (9:13.07). Kuran placed 46th in the 400 (51.83 seconds).
Myah Kelly, Davenport (Corunna) — Kelly tied for ninth in the pole vault at Grand Valley (3.36 meters).
Jessica Marvin and Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Marvin took eighth in the weight throw at Saturday’s Findlay Alumni Classic. Her distance was 52 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Berecz took eighth in the shot put (51-11 1/4) and 11th in the weight throw (54-4 3/4) for the men’s team.
Brandon Keys (Chesaning) and Lexi Mort (Corunna), Saginaw Valley State — Keys was 49th in the 60-meter dash preliminaries at GVSU. Mort took 35th in the long jump (4.88 meters).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC —Hill had a game-high 20 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Stars fell 58-55 Wednesday to Grand Rapids Community College. Witt played two minutes off the bench. Hill also started Saturday and had six points, four rebounds and two assists in a 67-54 loss to Jackson College. Witt had one rebound.
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier scored four points with three rebounds, two steals and two assists Saturday in an 81-68 loss to 12th-ranked Indiana Tech. She had eight points, one rebound, one steal and one assist Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 76-66 win over Madonna. Birchmeier started both games.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough didn’t record any stats in the win over LCC.
Cierra Cole, Northwood (Durand) — Cole played one minute in Saturday’s 67-51 loss to Grand Valley.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage started and had five points, two rebounds and one assist Wednesday in an 81-55 rout of Northwestern Ohio. He started Saturday’s 91-88 loss to Cornerstone as well and had three assists, one rebound and one steal.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym stared and had three points Wednesday in a 104-87 win over GRCC.
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had nine points, two rebounds and an assist Saturday in a 96-87 win over Northwestern Ohio. He had one assist in Wednesday’s 83-67 loss to Indiana Tech.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had two points and two rebounds in LTU’s 78-48 setback Wednesday to Lourdes.
BOWLING
Dylan Pavka, Aquinas (Corunna) — Pavka bowled games of 207 and 192 Saturday and Sunday at the Hoosier Closs in Indianapolis.
