BYRON — First-year Byron head football coach Jim Carlisle isn’t afraid of saying what’s on his mind.
He wants to improve on the Eagles’ 1-6 record last year, make the playoffs — and beat Durand.
Senior running back and middle linebacker Troy Bedell doesn’t hesitate to agree with his coach, either.
“Beat Durand,” said Bedell, an honorable mention all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference selection last season. “Beating Durand is a successful year automatically. You can put that right next to my name. That’s from all of us.”
“We look forward to Durand,” Carlisle added. “It’s too bad we couldn’t play homecoming earlier.”
The Eagles start this season with four tough games against Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Montrose, Durand and New Lothrop — the defending Division 7 state champions — before closing against Mt. Morris, Otisville LakeVille, Chesaning, Ovid-Elsie and Carson City-Crystal.
“If you got a cupcake schedule you’re not really playing a football season,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle comes to Byron after stints as an offensive coordinator at Memphis and wide receivers coach at Walled Lake Central. His spread offense should feature a good amount of passing. He takes over from A.J. Morley, a former Byron player who coached the Eagles in his first and only season in 2020.
“We ran more of the veer option at Memphis,” Carlisle said. “But I’m a spread guy. If I’m calling the plays, we’re running spread. The ball will be in the air more than the airplanes.”
On the other side of the ball, Carlisle said defensive coordinator Matt Wilcox will employ a 5-2 base, designed to stop the running game of opponents.
He added that as a first-year head coach, his team has been very open and have a positive outlook for the season.
“It’s been very encouraging, very open,” Carlisle said. “(The players are) very coachable and ready to take on the challenges and improve and get better over the year. These kids just totally got screwed last year with COVID, so just being out here is awesome. It’s a win already. Every team in the state of Michigan is 1-0 because we’re starting to play in August. It’s about the kids.”
Last season was a tough one for Byron, with its lone win against LakeVille, 18-6. Byron was outscored 278-68 in its other six contests, including a 38-22 loss to Burton Bendle in the first round of the playoffs.
Senior offensive lineman and nose guard Matthew Johnson has an important role this upcoming season — protecting the quarterback.
“Our goal is to have a winning record and that would make it a successful year,” Johnson said.
Junior wide receiver and strong safety Caden Aldrich echoed the sentiments of his coach and teammates — “to improve from last year and have a winning record.” Aldrich was also an honorable mention all-MMAC pick last season.
Carlisle said that he wants the Byron football program headed in the right direction.
“Byron has been a football powerhouse for a lot of years,” Carlisle said. “You go back in the state win/loss records and there’s always an asterisk — playoffs, playoffs, playoffs. And that’s what we want to get back to, to where it should be at. Byron should be accustomed to playoff football and that’s what we’re trying to get to. Come out and support us. The kids are working hard and everything. We’re looking forward to the season and having a great year.”
