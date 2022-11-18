Ah, the joys of picking against the spread.
Josh Champlin told me last week that no first-year participant has ever won our paper’s Pigskin Picks. Late last Saturday, my path to newsroom glory looked clearer than Georgia’s path to the College Football Playoff — I was on the precipice of holding a commanding four-game lead. As longtime ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast!”
A Rutgers 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-28 trailing by two scores against Michigan State in the game’s final minute made no difference whatsoever in the final outcome (MSU recovered the ensuing onside kick, rendering the play relatively meaningless), but it cost me a spread pick. I didn’t pick Michigan to cover a 29.5-point spread against Nebraska, and a Jake Moody field goal in the final 90 seconds of that one put Michigan up 31 and cost me another game in the standings.
So now my lead is down to two games, and we have a three-way tie for second place after our new Managing Editor Aaron Bodus and our former boss Ryan Weiss each posted spectacular 11-1 campaigns last week and made up three games on me, all because of two irrelevant plays.
Time to quit my whining about spreads and get to business: I still have a two-game lead with only two weeks left. Time to go for the kill and have a spectacular week myself.
This week sees one of our local teams, New Lothrop, play in the state semifinals in Division 7. For New Lothrop, and all the state semifinal teams, it means one thing: you’re one win away from playing for the championship at Ford Field. Elsewhere, Michigan and Ohio State are both large favorites in their final tune-ups before The Game. Michigan State and the Detroit Lions both look to keep surprising two-game win streaks going.
New Lothrop vs. Traverse City St. Francis (Clare HS)
As with all the state semifinals, they are played at neutral sites. New Lothrop (10-2) has had a stellar season, and quarterback Jack Kulhanek has been a touchdown machine in the playoffs. Speaking of machines, enter Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis (12-0), who has beaten all opponents except Jackson Lumen Christi by more than 15 points and beat then 10-1 Ithaca 63-0 in its regional final last week. Both teams here beat Lumen Christi in one-score games early in the season, but St. Francis looks unstoppable right now. Pick: St. Francis
Napoleon vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (Chelsea HS)
Speaking of Lumen Christi (9-3), the Titans find themselves on a nine-game win streak after an 0-3 start, which included losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis by a combined 12 points. Napoleon may be 12-0, but they’ve played arguably a much easier schedule and have a few close calls against teams with near-.500 records. Give me the Titans to get to Ford Field and rematch with St. Francis. Pick: Lumen Christi
Goodrich vs. Riverview (Rochester HS)
Goodrich (11-1) hasn’t lost since dropping its opener 27-2 to Division 5 power Frankenmuth, and the Martians’ impressive wins include beating Linden twice and a 42-7 drubbing of Corunna. However, the Riverview Pirates (12-0) seem to be on a treasure hunt this season, twice stealing loot from a solid Dearborn Divine Child program and a 53-30 grand larceny of Tecumseh, who beat defending Division 4 state champion Chelsea earlier in the season. “X” marks the spot in treasure hunting, and the Pirates’ “X” will be located at Ford Field. Pick: Riverview
Martin vs. Merrill (NMU Superior Dome)
This is the only high school game on this list that is a state championship game; the eight-player playoffs have one less round. Merrill (12-0) has mostly wrecked everything in sight this season, including eight-player semifinalist Morrice. Last week, Merrill traveled to the Upper Peninsula and beat fellow unbeaten Munising in a nailbiter. Martin (10-2) has won its three playoff games by a combined 166-28 tally, so they are surely a worthy opponent for Merrill. Picking against Merrill this season has cost me twice, and it just seems like it’s their year. Maybe I just like their name: the Vandals. Pick: Merrill
DeWitt vs. Muskegon (Greenville HS)
Here’s your coin flip game. Neither program seems to be as good in 2022 as it’s been in recent years. DeWitt (9-3), who has been to Ford Field in each of the past two years and won the Division 3 title in 2020, suffered setbacks thrice this season in high-scoring affairs, losing to playoff teams Detroit Catholic Central, East Lansing and Grand Ledge in one-score games despite scoring at least 30 in each. Muskegon was able to avenge a regular season loss to Zeeland West in its regional final last week, but it was crushed 49-16 against perennial power Warren DeLaSalle in its second game. Since I have to make a pick, the teams have scored a similar amount of points, but DeWitt has given up 80 points more throughout the season. Defense wins championships. Pick: Muskegon
Detroit Martin Luther King vs. Mason (Westland John Glenn HS)
Kudos to Mason on a 12-0 season to this point, and making the state semifinals for the second straight year. With that being said, Detroit Martin Luther King (8-3) has an abundance of talent, led by Oregon commit Dante Moore at quarterback. Two of King’s three losses are against a 12-1 team in Ohio and Detroit Cass Tech, who it beat earlier in the season. Oh, and MLK beat Mason 46-7 in the semifinal last season on its way to the state title in Division 3. Mason’s outstanding season ends here. Pick: Detroit MLK
Gladwin vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Ithaca HS)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) has won state championships in five of the last six seasons, both in Divisions 4 and 5, and its only loss in 2022 is 36-34 to undefeated Grand Rapids South Christian, who is a state semifinalist in Division 4. Gladwin (12-0) has gone undefeated in the regular season two years in a row, a complete 180 from its 1-8 mark in 2019. But the clock will strike midnight here on the Flying G’s. Pick: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Illinois at #3 Michigan (—17.5)
Two weeks ago, this had the makings of a big-time game with CFP ramifications for both teams. Then, Illinois suffered a massive upset against Michigan State and lost a second straight home game against Purdue last week. Illinois remains one of the country’s best statistical defenses, but the last two weeks have shown that they don’t have the offensive pieces to be a Big Ten title contender. Michigan’s ground game may struggle a bit against an elite run defense, but Illinois doesn’t have the horses offensively to compete here with Michigan’s Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. Pick: Michigan (—17.5)
Indiana at Michigan State (—10.5)
This is probably the make-or-break game for Michigan State (5-5) as far as bowl eligibility goes, since the Spartans travel to No. 11 Penn State next week. This is the same spread as the Rutgers one I got burned on last week (oops, I said no more whining), but I think MSU is going to beat a second straight inferior opponent in Indiana (3-7) at home, and I’m going to let the points take care of themselves. MSU wins a third straight game and becomes bowl eligible. Pick: Michigan State (—10.5)
#2 Ohio State (—27.5) at Maryland
The last time Ohio State played Maryland the week prior to The Game (2018), the Buckeyes needed a defensive stand on a two-point conversion to hold off the Terrapins in double overtime. Maryland’s looked awful of late, losing 30-0 at Penn State last week, but quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is another week removed from an earlier knee injury. Speaking of injuries, OSU has been ravaged by injuries of late, including star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. I think 2018 doesn’t repeat itself and the Buckeyes win big, but Maryland’s offense finds just enough life to prevent a cover. Pick: Maryland (+27.5)
Lions at Giants (—3.5)
Dan Campbell’s Lions have sure been biting kneecaps off the past two weeks, scoring underdog wins against rivals Green Bay and Chicago. Detroit’s 31-30 win at Chicago last week was Campbell’s first road win as a head coach. Can they make it three in a row? Sure. Am I going to pick them? No. The New York Giants have defied expectations with a 7-2 start, which is a much better record than Green Bay and Chicago have. Pick: Giants (—3.5)
