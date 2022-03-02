ST. CHARLES — New Lothrop’s boys basketball team made a school-record 16 3-pointers while routing St. Charles 76-21 Tuesday in nonconference play.
Max Spencer scored 20 points with six 3-pointers for the Hornets (9-10). Luke Henige scored 11 points while Joe Bitterman and Zack Graves each scored 10 points. New Lothrop took a 26-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
St. Charles fell to 5-13 overall.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Max Spencer 2o points, Luke Henige 11, Joe Bitterman 10, Zack Graves 10, Ryan Heslip 7, Jordan Belmer 6, Greg Henderson 5, Ty Kohlmann 3, Jan Rehacek 2, Cannan Cromwell 2.
Corunna 69, New Standard 56
FLINT — Wyatt Bower had 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead Corunna past Flint New Standard Academy 69-56 Tuesday.
The Cavaliers (8-11) also got 18 points from Braylon Socia and 12 points from Tarick Bower.
New Standard fell to 9-9 overall.
CORUNNA SCORING: Wyatt Bower 14 2-4 33, Tarick Bower 4 3-4 12, Braylon Socia 7 2-2 18.
Morrice 54, Lansing Christian 45
LANSING — Brandon Buchanan scored 16 points with eight rebounds as Morrice downed Lansing Christian 54-45 Tuesday.
Aaron Davis and Todd Nanasy each scored 12 points for Morrice (4-12). Drew McGowan added nine points with 11 rebounds. Davis had six assists and five steals. Nanasy had four of the team’s six 3-pointers.
Lansing Christian (5-15) got 17 points from Ben Sullivan.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 5 0-0 12, Travis Farrow 1 3-4 5, Drew McGowan 4 1-5 9, Brandon Buchanan 6 4-6 16, Todd Nanasy 4 0-1 12. Totals 20 8-16 54.
Linden 58, Ovid-Elsie 43
LINDEN — Ovid-Elsie suffered just its third defeat of the season Tuesday, 58-43 at Linden, as reported on the MHSAA web site.
The Marauders (16-3) lost for the second time in three games. The team lost to Ionia 49-44 Feb. 22.
Linden finished the regular season with a 12-8 record.
No other details were available at press time.
