LAINGSBURG — No. 3-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia remained perfect in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference at Laingsburg’s expense Wednesday.
The Pirates swept the Wolfpack 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 to improve to 8-0 in the CMAC. Laingsburg head coach J.J. Strieff said his team hung with the Pirates in the first game, but P-W’s talented servers and attackers asserted control as the night went along.
“They are a really good team, but I was happy — I really felt we competed in great spurts. There was just a little gap,” Strieff said. “Their setter is amazing. She’s got great hands and does great things for her team. I was happy with the way we played. I thought we competed with them.”
Ellie Baynes had a team-high four kills for Laingsburg. Bella Strieff, Lorna Strieff and Erica Wade each had three, with Wade serving up two aces.
Laingsburg senior Lorna Strieff said Laingsburg played strong in the first game, but then a few errors seemed to bog down the Wolfpack.
“We went in knowing that we had to bring it in order to even start playing with them and we did,” she said “The games obviously went a little bit downhill score-wise. I think we played some of our best games with our coverage — and that’s what we’ve worked on in practice. We knew we had to do that to keep up with them and their height.”
P-W head coach Jon Thelen said his team’s serving was on point, as it has all season long. Dani Pohl led the way with five aces.
“A lot of the good teams that we beat this year were mainly good at net play and serving to be honest with you,” he said. “We’ll fall in those funks in the serve receive where we just can’t seem to pass the ball. But then we’re able to serve ourself back into those games.”
Sierra Schneider totaled seven kills for the Pirates. Saige Martin had eight blocks and Taylor Smith had 28 assists.
J.J. Strieff said except for a few critical stretches Laingsburg played solid volleyball.
“We were right there with them and then all of a sudden, it starts to slip, and that’s the difference in this game — consistency,” Strieff said. “Those little points matter.”
Laingsburg led 3-1 to start Game 1 but the Pirates quickly tied it at 3. Bella Strieff’s kill gave Laingsburg a 4-3 lead, but P-W scored the next five points. Lorna Strieff put down a kill for the Wolfpack and Laingsburg crept to within 20-16 before P-W scored the final five points.
Laingsburg just trailed 11-10 in Game 2 following Baynes’ tip for a point, but the Pirates again pulled away.
The Wolfpack held early 1-0 and 3-2 leads in the final game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.