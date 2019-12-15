HOWELL — New Lothrop wrestlers Justin Carnahan and Isiah Pasik both placed first at Saturday’s Herm Wilkinson Highlander Classic in Howell.
Carnahan topped the 189-pound division, pinning Chandler Murton of DeWitt in 1 minute, 7 seconds in the finals. Pasik won the heavyweight division, beating Novi’s Michael Dragoo 5-0 in the final.
New Lothrop finished fourth in the team standings with 143 points. DeWitt was first (187 1/2), followed by Hartland (177 1/2) and Clarkston (169 1/2).
Logan Wolford placed second for New Lothrop at 135. Finishing third were Alex Wolford (125), Andrew Krupp (130) and Cam Orr (215). Taking fourth-place were Daven Lockwood (103) and Jackson Knieper (145).
Laingsburg ninth
at Lansing Eastern
LANSING — Laingsburg placed ninth at Saturday’s 18-school Don Johnson Invitational at Lansing Eastern.
The Wolfpack scored 50 1/2 points. Niles was first with 173 with Forest Hills Northern placing second (16 01/2).
Mikey Brooks was the consolation champion for the Wolfpack at 171 pounds. Brooks won the consolation finals in 4 minutes, 17 seconds over Ali Ali of Lansing Eastern.
Jake Christie (119) placed fourth for Laingsburg. Aden Baynes finished fifth at 135, while Caleb Boettcher was sixth at 145.
Wilkins, Rodriguez first for Chesaning
FRANKENMUTH — Chesaning’s Quaid Wilkins and Jordan Rodriguez each won weight classes at Saturday’s Battle in Bavaria in Frankenmuth.
Wilkins won the 189-pound title following a 4-1 win over Nicholas Young of Lapeer. Rodriguez topped the 119-pound class and finished his day with a 50-second pin over Brett Thornell of Saline.
Chesaning scored 163 points and finished third, trailing Saline (248) and Millington (166 1/2) in the 14-school event.
Marcus DeBerry of Chesaning was second at 125. Placing third were Connor Everett (125) and Lane Miller (160). Taking fourth were Vito Maniaci (145) and Phillip Moeggenborg (119).
The Indians’ Logan Palacios was fifth at 145 and Alex Marzluft was sixth at 112.
Perry splits at Waverly
LANSING — Perry defeated Petoskey 33-30 and lost to Lansing Waverly 45-30 Saturday at the Lansing Waverly Invitational.
Highlighting the victory over Petoskey for Perry were pin winners Andrew McConnell (189 pounds), Aaron Seward (215), Jacob Orweller (125) and Seth Grooms (140). Phoenix Puhl won by decision at 160).
Seward, Kyle Konopaska (119) and Grooms (135) picked up pins in the loss to Waverly.
Herm Wilkinson Highlander Classic
at Howell High School
Team Scores: 1. DeWitt, 187 1/2; 2. Hartland, 177 1/2; 3. Clarkson, 169 1/2; 4. New Lothrop, 143; 5. Grand Blanc, 125; 6. Howell, 80; 7. Mattawan, 77; 8. Hudsonville, 74; 9. Dexter, 681/2; 10. Shepherd, 68; 11. L’Anse Creuse, 55; 12. Grand Ledge, 54; 13. Swartz Creek, 53 1/2; 14. Kalamazoo Central, 45; 15. Milford, 42 1/2; 16. St. Louis, 36; 17. Novi, 35; 18. Clio, 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS
135: Caleb Roumayeh (Grand Blanc) p. Logan Wolford (New Lothrop), 3:40.
189: Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) p. Chandler Martin (DeWitt), 1:07.
285: Isiah Pasik (New Lothrop) def. Michael Dragoo (Novi), 5-0.
CONSOLATION BOUTS
Third Place
103: Dru Martin (Clarkson) def. Davey Lockwood (New Lothrop), 9-0.
125: Alex Wolford (New Lothrop) def. Levi Lloyd (Swartz Creek), 5-1).
130: Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop) won by injury default over Lance Clark (Shepherd).
145: Gavin Giles (St. Louis) def. Jackson Knieper (New Lothrop), 3-0.
215: Cam Orr (New Lothrop) def. Jacob Jones (Clarkson), 6-5.
Battle in Bavaria
at Frankenmuth High School
Team Scores: 1. Saline, 248; 2. Millington, 166 1/2; 3. Chesaning, 163; 4. Fenton, 143 1/2; 5. North Branch, 120; 6. Lapeer, 109; 7. Carman-Ainsworth, 97; 8. Brandon, 88; 9. Roscommon, 81 1/2; 10. Whitmore Lake, 67; 11. Frankenmuth, 51; 12. Flint Powers, 47; 13. Valley Lutheran, 32; 14. Freehand, 30.
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS
119: Jordan Rodriguez (Chesaning) p. Brett Thornell (Saline), 0:50.
125: Sean Spidle (Flint Powers) p. Marcus DeBerry (Chesaning), 0:33.
189: Quaid Wilkins (Chesaning) def. Nicholas Young (Lapeer), 4-1.
CONSOLATION BOUTS
Third Place
119: Kinanjed Haney (Carman-Ainsworth) p. Philip Moeggenborg (Chesaning), 1:32.
125: Connor Everett (Chesaning) school) p. Gavin Cotterman (North Branch), 2:21.
145: Kolby Tyler (Roscommon) def. Vito Maniaci (Chesaning), 16-0.
160: Lane Miller (Chesaning) p. Connor Christner (Roscommon), 4:28.
Lansing Waverly Invitational
LANSING WAVERLY 45, PERRY 30
171: Jaleel Rollins (W) p. Nic Spiess, 1:44.
189: Demetrius Webb (W) p. Andrew McConnell, 3:03.
215: Aaron Seward (PE) p. Joey Castilla, 0:45.
285: Jesse McClure (PE) won by void.
103: Teodoro Deleon (W) won by void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Kyle Konopaska (PE) p. Davounce White, 0:44.
125: Jacob Orweller (PE) won by void.
130: Emmo Castilla (W) won by void.
135: Seth Grooms (PE) p. Zavier Zakora, 1:13.
140: James Wagner (W) won by void.
145: Jacob Hatfield (W) won by void.
152: Ameil Moore (W) won by void.
160: Abby Crespo (W) def. Phoenix Puhl, 7-4.
PERRY 33, PETOSKEY 30
189: Andrew McConnell (PER) p. Addison Tollas, 0:19.
215: Aaron Seward (PER) p. Aiden Maloux, 1:28.
285: Jesse McClure (PER) won by void.
103: Both teams were void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Tyler Beair (PET) p. Kyle Konopaska, 4:13.
125: Jacob Orweller (PER) p. Reece Marvin, 1:42.
130: Tyler Dohm (PET) won by void.
135: Both teams were void.
140: Seth Grooms (PER) p. Peyton Sichta, 2:23.
145: Nigel Allum (PET) won by void.
152: Harley Rivera (PET) won by void.
160: Phoenix Puhl (PER) def. Connor Grebe, 10-3.
171: Dawson Gregory (PET) p. Nic Spiess, 1:53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.