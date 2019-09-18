PERRY — Emme Lantis shot a medalist round of 43 and Durand defeated Perry, 200-251, Tuesday at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Maddie Raley carded a 47 for the Railroaders (11-2).
Perry, 0-1 in dual meets, was led by Jackie Mattison’s 57. Shani Walasek shot 63.
DURAND 200, PERRY 251
at Glenbrier Golf Course, Perry
Medalist: Emme Lantis, Durand, 43.
DURAND (200): Lantis 43, Maddie Raley 47, Hannah Johnson 53, Olivia Holek 57.
PERRY (251): Jackie Mattison 57, Shani Walasek 63, Grace Hunt 65, Sophie Knickerbocker 68, Olivia Leitelt 68.
Records: Durand 11-2.
