CHESANING — Defending home court in its biggest game so far, the Chesaning boys basketball team became the first to draw blood against Ovid-Elsie, defeating the previously unbeaten Marauders 50-42 on Friday night.
The game was tight throughout, but Chesaning managed to make good on its 21-18 halftime lead in the end, thanks to great defense and improved free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.
“We couldn’t be more impressed with the execution by our guys tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “They left it all on the court and were rewarded for their efforts. O-E is always one of best teams in this league, they have a tremendous program, to get a win tonight just reinforces what we are trying to build here. We still have quite a few tough games left, so we are going to enjoy the win tonight and then get back to work.”
Eli Escamilla led the Indians (10-4, 9-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) with 12 points. He also chipped in four rebounds and four assists.
Evan List added 11 points and Mason Struck had nine points and seven rebounds.
Clay Wittenberg led the Marauders (12-1, 9-1) with 13 points and Logan Thompson added 11.
Chesaning Scoring: Eli Escamilla 12 points, Evan List 11, Mason Struck 9, Jaylen Anderson 6, Lucas Powell 4, Reese Greenfelder 4, Tyler Sager 2, Brady Coon 2, Nate Ferry 1. Totals 50.
Ovid-Elsie Scoring: Axel Newell 3 1-2 7, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 2, Adam Barton 4 1-2 9, Clay Wittenberg 5 2-3 13, Logan Thompson, 1 9-16 11. Totals 14 12-23 42.
Durand 64, New Lothrop 48
NEW LOTHROP — Living up to its namesake, Durand steamed past New Lothrop 64-48 Friday in a fairly convincing fashion.
The Railroaders improved to 10-4 overall (7-4 MMAC). New Lothrop fell to 5-6, 4-5.
Durand didn’t dominate the Hornets in any given period, but quietly won each frame to build their decisive final margin.
Spearheading the Railroader attack was junior guard Gabe Lynn with 18 points. He also contributed six assists, three rebounds and a steal. Fellow third-year players Austin Kelley and Evan Samson also scored in the double digits with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Another junior, Mason Pancheck, led the Railroaders in rebounds with six.
New Lothrop also had three double-digit scorers in Ty Kohlmann (13), Jordan Belmer (13) and Ryan Heslip (11.)
Durand Scoring: Austin Kelley 4 3-4 12, Mason Wells 3 0-0 9, Alexander Bruni 3 0-1 6, Gabe Lynn 7 2-3 18, Markell Tate 2 0-0 4, Mason Pancheck 1 2-4 4, Evan Samson 5 1-2 11. Totals 25 8-14 64.
New Lothrop Scoring: Ty Kohlmann 13, Jordan Belmer 13, Ryan Heslip 11, Jaden Curry 6, Cannon Cromwell 6, Max Spencer 3. Totals 48.
Ortonville Brandon 61, Owosso 45
ORTONVILLE — Owosso dropped a Flint Metro League game to Ortonville Brandon 61-45 Friday.
The game seemed like a prime opportunity for the Trojans to snap their lengthy losing streak, as they led 29-22 at the half. However, an aggressive trapping defense by Ortonville Brandon and an injury to leading scorer Jay Tuttle proved too much to overcome as Owosso dropped its 38th straight.
Tuttle finished with nine points. Teddy Worthington and Christaun Bates each had eight.
Montrose 63, Byron 40
MONTROSE — James Miller scored 15 points with nine rebounds and Nathan Erdman scored 13 points with five rebounds, but Byron still lost to Montrose, 63-40, Friday.
Trevor Ritter added six points for the Eagles (4-8, 4-6 MMAC).
Montrose improved to 5-8 and 3-7 in league play.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 5 points, James Miller 15 points, Nathan Erdman 13 points, Trevor Ritter 6 points, Mitchell Morrow 1 point.
