MORRICE — It had been an up and down couple of weeks for Morrice volleyball, but the Orioles broke out of that cycle on Senior Night and swept Burton Bendle 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 Tuesday.
“We just found that mesh (as a team) again,” Orioles head coach Brandy Gutting said. “We lost it a couple of weeks ago, but we’ve got it now.”
Morrice was in full control of the match from the start. The Orioles got out to an early 6-2 lead in the first set and never looked back. The closest Bendle made it was at the start of the second set when it was tied at 9.
After a quick timeout, the Orioles made sure Bendle never came close again.
The victory was especially sweet for Morrice, given how their last matchup against the Tigers went.
“We went to Bendle a couple of weeks ago and lost in four (sets), so this felt great,” Gutting said. “They knew this was the senior’s last home match so they fought hard and came together as a team.”
The Morrice seniors put together a good home finale in the winning effort. Jenna O’Berry helped set up the Orioles attack with a team-high 16 assists and also recorded six digs. Jade Nanasy recorded two aces on offense and a team-high 16 digs on defense.
“We made (winning this game) for our seniors a big deal,” senior Mandy Miller said. “We’ve been having some rough weeks but we definitely showed up tonight.”
Miller finished the game with two kills and a block.
Juniors Ally Colthorp and Katelyn Allen also had solid performances. Colthorp led the team in aces with three, while Allen contributed on the defensive side with two blocks.
Gutting hopes the team a keep up the good play in the coming weeks.
“Our goal is to win out in league (play).We have two games against teams we beat earlier this season, so we need to finish out strong.”
MORRICE def. BURTON BENDLE
25-18, 25-19, 25-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Macy BeGole 6, Mandy Miller 2.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 16.
Blocks: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 2, Mandy Miller 1.
Digs: Morrice — Jade Nanasy 16, Jenna O’Berry 4.
Aces: Morrice — Ally Colthorp 3, Jade Nanasy 2.
Records: Morrice — 9-4 GAC.
