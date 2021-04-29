OWOSSO — Jon Mazza shot 47 and Owosso had its best score of the season with a 213, but Clio still captured the victory Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
The Mustangs shot 199.
Also scoring for the Trojans were Ethan Sigsby, with a season-low 51, Trayton Nault, wiht a personal-best 57, and Ryan Dahl, with a 58.
