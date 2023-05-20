CHESANING — Chesaning’s Levi Maier had a huge smile on his face after winning the 800-meter run at Saturday’s regional track and field meet at Chesaning in 1 minute, 58.53 seconds.

Maier overtook race leader Lucas Hopkins of Olivet on the first turn of the final lap of his race and steadily pulled away for a relatively easy victory — one of two first-place finished he had for an Indian boys team that took second overall at the meet.

