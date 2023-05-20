CHESANING — Chesaning’s Levi Maier had a huge smile on his face after winning the 800-meter run at Saturday’s regional track and field meet at Chesaning in 1 minute, 58.53 seconds.
Maier overtook race leader Lucas Hopkins of Olivet on the first turn of the final lap of his race and steadily pulled away for a relatively easy victory — one of two first-place finished he had for an Indian boys team that took second overall at the meet.
Maier’s other regional championship came as he anchored the 4x400 relay, also featuring Caleb Walker, Corbin Walker and Zachary Garno. The foursome clocked a winning, 3:32.62 time.
Although Chesaning’s boys came just short of winning the Division 3 team regional championship, the Indians mustered a respectable 118.5 points. Regional champion Pewamo-Westphalia tallied 124.5.
Ovid-Elsie — led by pole vault champion Tryce Tokar, who won with a Marauder record leap of 14 feet, 8.25 inches — finished sixth in the team standings with 42 points. Laingsburg was ninth (25.5), and Perry placed 12th (15) in the 15-school field
Maier — interviewed moments after the final team scores were announced — said it was still a stellar day for the Indians.
“We lost by six but I’m not upset on the day — I know everybody did their hardest,” Maier said. “And we had a lot of strong performances. I don’t even know how many state qualifiers we had. It was more than we’ve ever had here since I’ve been here and I bet more than we’ve had in a long time.”
The first two finishers in each event automatically earned berths to the upcoming state finals while athletes who equaled or bettered state qualifying standards, regardless of place, also qualified for the state finals.
Maier was also a state qualifier in the 1600 run, where he was second in 4:34.93, and in the 4x800 relay, where he, Corbin Walker, Cole Maier and Garno ran third in a state qualifying time of 8:25.58.
Other regional champions for Chesaning were Caleb Walker — tops in the 110 high hurdles (15.39) — and Dominick Hernandez in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.50). Hernandez was second in the 110s.
Tokar eclipsed the Ovid-Elsie record of 14-6 held by Joey Latz. Tokar, the defending state champion in the event, had to get past the second-place challenge of Jack Borgman, also one of the best pole vaulters in the state. Borgman also qualified for states with a second-place regional finish of 14-0.
“I was hoping to get the school record,” Tokar said. “I’ve been going for it the last couple of weeks, I’ve just haven’t been able to get around the bar. I ran the 4x8 so I was a little bit tired at the beginning and I messed up on a lower height and so I was behind.”
Added Tokar, “Borgman pushed me a little bit and we go back and forth.”
Kyle Boetcher of Laingsburg also qualified for the state meet by clearing 12 feet even and placing third.
Chesaning was second in the 4x200 relay with Reese Greenfelder, Jaylen Anderson, Caleb Walker and Zach Harlan (1:31.11).
Perry’s Rease Teel qualified for the state meet in both the 200 dash (second, 22.89) and 100 dash (fourth, 11.27 ).
Chesaning’s Greenfelder also qualified for the state in the 200 while running third in 22.76 and teammate Zach Harlan qualified in both the 100 and 200 races based on time.
Chesaning’s Caleb Walker qualifed for the states in the 400 dash (52.09, fourth) and so did Beau Price of Ovid-Elsie (52.29, fifth).
Greenfelder also qualified for the states in the shot put (third, 46-5.5) and discus (fourth, 134-6).
In the girls competition, Olivet was the team champion with 149 points.
Chesaning was tied for seventh with 33 points while Perry was ninth (25), Ovid-Elsie 11th (20.5) and Laingsburg 13th (12.5).
Perry’s Anna Nixon was a regional champion in the long jump by covering a season-best distance of 15 feet, 9 inches.
The Rambler senior was also a regional runner-up in the discus, with a personal-best throw of 119-1.
Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber was second in the high jump at 4-11.
Teammate Gwen Maike qualified for states in the 100 hurdles by placing third in a state qualifying time of 17.11.
Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie was a state qualifier in the 800 run by placing fourth in 2:22.63.
Madison Phillips of Laingsburg delivered a state-qualifying height of 8-9 in the pole vault while placing fifth.
