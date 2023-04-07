CORUNNA — It’s a streak that Corunna is proud of and would like to keep intact as the high school track and field season is about to begin.
The Corunna boys track and field team has won eight consecutive league championships and will try to stretch that to nine this spring.
In this, their third year in the Flint Metro League, the Cavaliers will be aiming for their third consecutive Flint Metro League Stars Division championship as well as their first regional title since 2019. Corunna has finished second at regionals the last two seasons.
The Corunna boys will once again by coached by Jeff Sawyer — who in entering his 37th overall season of coaching track and field. That includes his many years as an assistant coach at Owosso.
“I had three at Morrice (1987-89) and I had 26 at Owosso and eight here,” Sawyer said. “I was the Owosso girls coach but I was also the Owosso boys coach one year when I did both and I was coach (Tom) Harkema’s assistant for some years. I came to Corunna in 2015 (working as a high jump coach).”
Sawyer then coached middle school track at Corunna before taking over the Corunna varsity.
“That’s kind of special, too,” Sawyer said. “These seniors, I had when they were in seventh and sixth grade. This is truly my team now. I had them in middle school and for all their years in high school.”
Corunna placed second to Flint Powers Catholic last season at regionals but the Cavaliers will be competing at a new regional this season — at Frankenmuth.
“This year (at regionals) we were all getting ready to take down Flint Powers,” Sawyer said. “They lost their best sprinters, some of their best people. But they sent us down to the Frankenmuth regional. It makes it a little tougher. They won the state championship a couple of years ago and they have a lot of people.”
That’s OK with Sawyer because he said he wants Corunna to be an elite operation.
“I guess our main goal — what we’re doing now — is striving to be elite,” Sawyer said. “We didn’t place at anything last year. They (Corunna) have won the state before, they won the MITCA state. But we’d like to be where we’re up there all the time. We want to be really, really good and not pretty good. We’re trying to take even another step at everything we do.”
Corunna will be stocked with 52 members of the boys team. The Cavaliers will be tough in the sprinting events, said the coach. Junior twins Tarick and Wyatt Bower lead the way there.
Tarick Bower won the 100-dash title in the Flint Metro League with brother Wyatt placing second. The two twins were on the 4x100 relay team that won a league title and that went on to finish fifth at regionals, fifth at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet and 20th at the state finals. They were also part of Corunna’s ninth-place 4x200 relay team at the state meet.
“I’d love to go to states for team,” Tarick Bower said. “And have a lot of guys go to states. We have a chance to win it. We were almost there (a regional championship) and then Powers edged us out a little bit … I’m looking to get a school record (in the 100 dash) — it’s 10.8 and I ran a 10-9 last year.”
Tarick said he is still trying to fully heal from a basketball injury.
“I broke two ribs and punctured my right lung,” the junior said. “It happened in basketball. I caught a knee right to the side against Lake Fenton. I was in the hospital for about nine days.”
His twin brother Wyatt Bower is not only fast but is also a stellar long jump performer. He placed 10th in the long jump at the state meet besides competing in the two other events at states. He was a regional champion in the long jump and his best distance is a school-record 21-10. That came during a dual meet vs. Clio.
“I want to go to states again (in the long jump) and place at states,” Wyatt Bower said. “I broke the school record last year and I’m looking to extend it this year. I’m pushing for 23 feet this year. That’s my goal.”
“Wyatt’s big thing is long jump — he’s hoping to be All-State in the long jump,” Sawyer said.
Another key runner in the sprint relays will be senior Nick Strauch. He’ll be running the 200 as well as the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
“My best event is definitely the 200,” Strauch said. “My best time was 23.01. One of my big goals is the school record in the 200 and just to make states.”
Strauch was fourth at the Flint Metro Championships in the 200 dash.
Senior Logan Roka will be a key distance and middle distance runner for the Cavaliers.
“Definitely as an individual, I’d like to achieve All-State honors — at least in the 1600,” Roka said. “And as a team, we have a really good chance of doing something special. “
Roka just missed qualifying for the state meet while finishing sixth at regionals in the 1600-meter run, clocking a personal-best time of 4:30.04 while running the final three laps without a shoe.
“I started and after the first lap, someone stepped on my shoe,” Roka recalled. “I ran the last three laps of the 1600 without a shoe. And missed the state qualifying time by three one hundredths of a second. So that’s pretty heartbreaking.”
Roka was second in the 800 run at the Flint Metro Championships and second in the 4x800 relay at the same meet. He was third at the Flint Metro Championships in the 1600 and placed ninth in the 1600 at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions.
Track and Field Preview
BOYS
Byron
Last season: Fifth, MMAC Championships.
Head coach: Olivia Lake-Lofiego
Key returners: Nathan Webster, Sr.; Cole Laier, Sr.
Outlook: Webster will be competing in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and was part of Byron’s 4x100 relay team that broke a school record last season and placed fourth in the state. Laier was also part of that record-setting 4x100 relay team and is a versatile springer and long jumper. “We graduated three key seniors last year (Caden Aldrich, James Miller and Austin Cole) so we are in a rebuilding mode,” said Lake-Lofiego. “We have 15 boys out, many of them freshman and sophomores.”
Chesaning
Last season: First, MMAC Championships, second D-3 regionals.
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Levi Maier, Sr.; Corbin Walker, Sr.; Reese Greenfelder, Sr.; Jaylen Anderson, Sr.; Zach Harlan, So.; Corbin Walker, Sr.; Eric Barancik.
Outlook: Chesaning finished ninth in the state a season ago and will be led by Levi Maier, a future Michigan State Spartan. Maier placed second in the state in the 800-meter run, fourth in the state in the 1600 meters and was part of the Indians’ 4x400 relay team which placed 19th in the state. Chesaning returns Greenfelder, Harlan and Anderson from its 4x200 relay team which was 15th in the state. Greenfelder and Walker were also part of Chesaning’s state-qualifying team in the 4x4 while Anderson and Harlan had a hand in helping the team place 22nd in the state in the 4x100 relay. Greenfelder will also be competing in the throws and high jump along with Anderson. Anderson, Greenfelder Walker will also be in the sprints.
Corunna
Last season: First, Flint Metro League, second regionals.
Head coach: Jeff Sawyer
Key returners: Wyatt Bower, Jr.; Tarick Bower, Jr.; Nick Strauch, Sr.; Logan Roka, Sr.; Xavier Anderson, Sr.; Kenny Evans, Jr., Jaxon Strauch, So.; Lucas Kuran, So.; Andrew Tucker, Sr.; Dakari McGee, Jr., Issac Jacobs, Alan Mrva, So., A.J. Brieger, So.
Outlook: Corunna has captured eight consecutive league titles and will be aiming for nine in a year in 2023. “Our goals are to win the FML for the third year in a row, to win regionals, following our back-to-back runner-up finishes and to finish as high as we can at the state,” Sawyer said. The squad will be led by Wyatt Bower, who placed 10th in the state in the long jump and set a school record of 21 feet, 10 inches. Bower was also a regional and Flint Metro champion. His twin brother, Tarick Bower, was a Flint Metro champion in the 100 dash. Both will be key relay runners as well along with senior Nick Strauch. Logan Roka, Kenny Evans and Jaxon Strauch will lead the way in the distance runs with Xavier Anderson leading the way in the throws. Lucas Kuran (400 dash), Andrew Tucker (pole vault), Dakari McGee (hurdles) and freshman Issac Jacobs (high jump) also supporting the squad.
Durand
Last season: Sixth MMAC Championships
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding
Key returners: Evan Samson, Ethan Garden, Dane Songer, Dylan McDonald, Tyler Cesar.
Key newcomers: Gabe Lynn, Jaxon Smith, Carver Purdy.
Outlook: Samson placed ninth in the state in the high jump last season for the Railraders and just missed qualifying for the state meet in the long jump by half an inch. He is also a standout in the 300-meter hurdles and 4x200 relay. Songer came close to qualifying for states in the long jump and should also be strong in the 1600-meter run. McDonald and Cesar could also be strong in the throwing events. Newcomers to watch out for include Lynn and Smith, both running for the first time as seniors and could be strong in the sprints and relays while Purdy should help in the sprints and relays too.
Laingsburg
Last season: Second CMAC Championships
Head coach: Brian Borgman
Key returners: Jack Borgman, Jr.; Aden Baynes, Sr., Mitchell Yates, Sr.; Kyle Boettcher, Sr.; Zach Grandy, Jr.; Caleb Boettcher, Sr.
Key newcomers: Noah Devereaux, Fr.; James Foltz, Fr.; Leandro Dolega-Caceres, Fr.; Mitchell George, So.
Outlook: The Laingsburg boys squad will feature 44 competitors. Last season, Jack Borgman finished third in the state in the pole vault (14-0) while Kyle Boettcher was 20th in the same event at states. Borgman, Yates and Grandy will also compete in the sprints with Caleb Boettcher along with Kyle Boettcher competing in the pole vault. Baynes (800 run) will also be a strong returner.
Morrice
Last season: First GAC Championships
Head coach: Brad Long
Key returners: Caden Binkley (pole vault), Drew McGowan (high jump, sprints), Dustin Copeland, (sprints), Logan Smith (hurdles), Patrick Rupert (middle distances), Peyton McGowan (hurdles), Travis Farrow (middle distances), Travis Smith (middle distances).
Key newcomers: Austin Gutting (sprints, throws), Oliver Long (throws), Brandon Schmidtfranz (sprints).
Outlook: Dustin Copeland is a returning state qualifier in the sprints for Morrice. “With only 13 boys, our lack of depth could be an issue,” said Morrice coach Brad Long. “Our goals are to win the league and to send as many as we can to the state meet.”
New Lothrop
Last season: Fourth, MMAC Championships
Head coach: Amari Coleman
Key returners: Nolan Mulcahy, Kaven Unangst, Nick Barnette, Dominic Casciano, Ethan Birchmeier.
Outlook: New Lothrop returns three members of its 4x100 relay team which placed 23rd in the state — Nolan Mulcahy, Nick Barnette and Ethan Birchmeier. The Hornets return their entire league champion 4x200 relay crew of Mulcahy, Kaven Unangst, Dominic Casciano and Barnette. Birchmeier returns after placing third in the MMAC in the long jump (18-10). Barnette was fourth in the league in the 100 dash.
Owosso
Last season: Third, Flint Metro Stars Division Championships
Head coach: Aaron Gillett
Key returners: Tyler Hufnagel, Sr.; Isaac Williams, Sr.; Gavin Mecomber, Jr.; Corey Gates, Jr.; Joe Kulhanek, Jr.; Matthew Shattuck, So.; Simon Erfourth, So.; Zach Rye, So.
Key newcomers: Max Baade, Fr.
Outlook: Tyler Hufnagel will lead the way for the Trojans as he placed 10th in the state in the 300 hurdles and 15th in the state in the 110s. Hufnagel was all-conference in the 110 and 300 hurdles and a regional champion in the 300 hurdles. “We lost a lot of experienced talent last season but return one of the best hurdlers in Division 2 in Tyler Hufnagel,” said Owosso coach Aaron Gillett. “Field events will be a strength this season. There is a new group of young runners coming in and we’ll see what they can contribute.” Williams was all-conference in the shot put. Mecomber will compete in the hurdles, high jump and relays while Gates and Erfourth will be distance runners. Kulhanek and Rye will be in the throws with Rye also competing in the long jump. Shattuck will be in the sprints and sprint relays.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: Second MMAC Championships
Head coach: Doug Long
Key returners: Tryce Tokar, So.; Ryan Gavenda, Sr.; Jamison Custer, Jr.; Clay Powell, So.; Nick Long, Sr.; Cohon Brown, Jr.; Austin Darling, Sr.; Kevin Ley, Sr; Gunner McCreery, Jr.; Julien Mortier, Sr.; Beau Price, Sr.; Mason Ritenberg, Jr.; Bruce Thornton, Jr.
Outlook: Tokar captured a state pole vault championship as a freshman and he opened the season by setting a meet record at the SVSU Indoor with a first-place 14-1 clearance. He was also a conference and regional champion. Returning from O-E’s league runner-up team in the 4x800 relay are Custer, Nick Long and Powell. Powell was also second in the conference in the 3200 run while Gavenda was third in the league in the 3200.
Perry
Last season: Sixth, GLAC Championships
Head coach: Steve Bentley
Key returners: Rease Teel, Sr.; Ethan Hardy, Sr.; Rickey, Hardy, So.; Sawyer Beardslee, Jr.; Russell Pickell, Sr.; Blake Bawks, So.; Elliot Mergos, Jr.; David Zheng, Sr.; Brody Webb, Jr.; Cha Vang, So.; Jon Schmidtfranz, So.
Key newcomers: Nic Barber, Sr.; Mason Nosis, Fr.; CJ Webb, Fr.; Josh Nance, Jr.; Blake Cozart, Jr.; Jacob Adkins, Fr.; Alejos Torrez, Fr.
Outlook: The Ramblers were sixth in the GLAC last season. Teel was the team’s sprinting standout, placing fourth in the state in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the state in the 100 dash. He has signed with Davenport on a track scholarship. Ethan Hardy was sixth in the league in the discus.
GIRLS
Byron
Last season: Sixth, MMAC Championships
Head coach: Byron Schartzer
Key returners: Ashley Nixon, Raven Paris, Lizzy Strzelecki.
Outlook: Byron will be a bit short-handed in numbers but Nixon returns as a member of the Eagles 4x100 relay team which placed third at the MMAC Championships a year ago. Nixon will also be competing in the sprints. Paris was eighth at regionals in the 400 dash while Strzelecki returns in the hurdles.
^
Chesaning
Last season: Second, MMAC Championships
Head coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Makayla Reiber, So.; Kyla Jackson, Sr.; Avery Beckman, Sr.
Outlook: Reiber tied for 16th in the state in the high jump and looks strong again this season, skying 4-8 at the SVSU Indoors. Indian seniors Kyla Jackson (throws) and Avery Beckman (pole vault) also lead the way. Reiber will also compete in the 400, 800, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.
^
Corunna
Last season: Second, Flint Metro Stars Division Championships
Head coach: Kyle Robinson
Key returners: Neele’ge’ Sims, Sr.; Aubrey Rosser, So.; Hayven Thiel, So.; Ally Warfle, So.
Key newcomers: Abby Boles, Lizzie Dettman, Emma Kirkey, Makenzie LeCureux, Cadie Miller, Kira Patrick, Emily Reichert, Rachel Steinacker, Isla Sule.
Outlook: Sims, a three-time state qualifier in the long jump, placed 16th in the state in that event a year ago, going 15-7. Rosser (sprints, long jump), Thiel (distance) and Warfle (pole vault) all return as all-conference athletes. Corunna finished second behind Goodrich a year ago and first-year head coach Kyle Robinson said the Cavaliers are hoping to finish strong in both the league and regional meets. “Although we are losing some key pieces that have been consistent scorers the past four years, we have a lot of talent coming back, led by a small and committed senior class,” Robinson said. “We will be strong and consistent in the sprints and all field events with many newcomers in the throws. The freshman class is going to make a big an immediate impact with some young ladies that will make a name for themselves. Neele’ge’ Sims has good range in all sprints and will be relied on heavily in all. We believe that we have a strong chance at getting back a top the conference and in the regional.”
Durand
Last season: Fifth MMAC Championships
Head coach: Bruce Spaulding
Key returners: Jordyn Lawrence, Rebecca Gilbert.
Key newcomers: Taylor Carlson.
Outlook: The Railroaders featured the talents of Lawrence a year ago as she was a state qualifier in the long jump, placing 21st. The senior will also be strong in the high jump, 200 dash and 300 hurdles. Gilbert should be strong in the 400 dash while Carlson is someone to watch in the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump.
^
Laingsburg
Last season: Third, CMAC
Head coach: Brian Borgman
Key returners: Ashley Bila, Jr.; Ellie Baynes, Sr.; Bella Strieff, Jr.; Addison Elkins, Jr.; Remi Fuller, Jr.; Kathryn Magyar, Sr.; Kyleigh Luna, So.
Key newcomers: Madison Phillips, Fr.; Mallory Woodbury, Fr.
Outlook: The Wolfpack will have plenty of depth with 36 team members and that depth will be one of the team’s strengths, said Borgman. He hopes Laingsburg will finish in the top half of the conference this season. Bila, Luna and Elkins helped Laingsburg place ninth in the state a year ago in the 4x100 relay. Luna, Baynes, Magyar and Strieff were members of the team’s 19th place 4x200 relay team at states. Fuller was a state qualifer in the high jump.
^
Morrice
Last season: First, GAC Championships
Head coach: Brad Long
Key returners: Maisie Campbell (middle distance), Aubrey Rogers (high jump, hurdles), Nevaeh Hulbert (sprints), Ella Wyzga (throws), Faith Cole (throws), Lily Corbat (distances).
Key newcomers: Lainey Kitchmaster (hurdles, high jump), Myleigh Witgen (distances).
Outlook: “Our girls team will be small, with only eight girls out this year, but we are a solid, competitive eight,” said Morrice coach Brad Long.
^
New Lothrop
Last season: First, MMAC Championships.
Head coach: Colleen Bishop (interim)
Key returners: “We have no single key returner, but a core group of returning sprinters who qualified for and competed in the 4 x 100 meter relay last year at the state meet,” said New Lothrop interim head coach Colleen Bishop.
Outlook: Bishop is the team’s interim head coach as Tim Krupp stepped down for health reasons. New Lothrop graduated standout Clara Krupp, who placed13th in the state in the 800 meter run. “We have an experienced distance crew but there is a big hole to fill with losing Clara Krupp (to graduation),” Bishop said.
^
Owosso
Last season: Fifth, Flint Metro Stars Division Championships
Head coach: Brock Holtsclaw
Key returners: Claire Agnew, Sr.; Libby Summerland, Peyton Spicer, Kylee Bermudez,
Key newcomers: Emma Crandell, Gabi Hufnagel.
Outlook: Owosso will feature the talents of Agnew, second in the state a year ago in the pole vault; Spicer, third in the state in the high jump; and Summerland, eighth in the state in the pole vault as well as a state qualifier in the 400 dash. Agnew will also be focusing on the 200 and 400 dashes and relays while Summerland will also be an important runner. Spicer will also compete in the throws while Bermudez will be competing in the pole vault and 100 hurdles. Crandell is a talented distance runner who will also compete in the pole vault while Hufnagel is a promising sprinter/hurdler. “After a 1-4 Flint Metro record last season, we look to flip the script and finish in the top two in the conference,” said Holtsclaw. “We are hoping to finish in the top few at regionals.”
^
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: Third MMAC Championships
Head coach: Nick Hufnagel
Key returners: Jessica Kozlowski, Audrey Johns, Samantha Snider, Izzy Loynes, Aubrey Kurka, Alexis Spitzley, Tava Kvalevog, Hannah Koutz, Piper White.
Outlook: Kozlowski returns after finishing 14th in the state in the 100 hurdles. She was the MMAC champion and regional champion in the 100 hurdles and placed seventh at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet in the same event. Johns was second in the league in the high jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Snider was fifth in the long jump at regionals.
^
Perry
Last season: Fifth, GLAC Championships
Head coach: Steve Bentley
Key returners: Anna Nixon, Sr.; Abigail Cochrane, Sol; Sydney Rose, Sr., Jaidyn Sadler, Jr.; Evelyn Hinkley, Sr.
Key newcomers: Albri Larner, Jr.; Ireland Obispo, So; Sian Palmer, Jr.; Ava Hansen, So.
Outlook: Nixon placed fifth in the state in the discus and will also compete in the high jump and long jump. She was a state runner-up in indoor track in the triple jump and has signed with Davenport University. Nixon finished 19th in the state in the long jump and helped Perry finish 20th in the state in the 4x100 relay with Sadler. Abigail Cochrane was fourth in the GLAC in the 100 dash while Sydney Rose was fourth in the league in the shot put and 19th in the state.
