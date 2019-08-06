RUSH TWP. — Jerry Gunthorpe took home the Owosso Country Club’s men’s Senior Club Championship Saturday, firing a low gross score of 70.
Coming in second was Dana Kong with a 75. Denny Matznick had a low net score of 66, edging Keith Elkins and Richard Young, who both had 68.
Pam Kurtz (66) was the low net score in the ladies division. Charlene Bonkowski was second at 68.
