MORRICE — Byron ended a 17-game losing streak by beating Morrice 40-35 Tuesday for its first victory of the season.
James Miller scored 15 points for the Eagles (1-15) and Nathan Erdman added nine points.
Byron had not won since Feb. 28, 2020, when it beat Otisville LakeVille 74-52.
Brett McGowan scored nine points for Morrice (5-4). Owen Doerner added eight points and Todd Nanasy and Caleb Rivers each scored seven. Josh Wood had nine rebounds while Doerner added seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Byron scoring: James Miller 5 4-7 15, Jalen Branch 1 2-4 4, Caleb Joslin 1 2-2 4, Caden Aldrich 1 0- 0 2, Nathan Erdman 3 2-4 9, Justin Frye 2 0-1 6.
Morrice scoring: Josh Wood 2 2-3 4, Caleb Rivers 3 1-4 7, Owen Doerner 2 2-4 8, Todd Nanasy 2 1-2 7, Brett McGowan 4 1-2 9.
Chesaning 66, SASA 26
CHESANING — Mason Struck scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and three assists and Brady Coon added 11 points as Chesaning improved to 10-2 overall with a 66-26 nonconference win Tuesday over visiting Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy.
Tyler Sager and Lucas Powell each scored nine points for the Indians. Sager added seven rebounds. Nick Fowler scored eight points with five steals. Reese Greenfelder had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We really wanted to address the slow start we had (the previous night at Byron),” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “The guys made a point not to let that happen tonight and they gave it their all every possession. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
SASA fell to 2-8.
Chesaning scoring: Mason Struck 12 points, Brady Coon 11 points, Tyler Sager 9 points, Lucas Powell 9 points, Nick Fowler 8 points, Sam Princinsky 7 points, Jaylen Anderson 6 points, Reese Greenfelder 2 points, Henry Hill 2 points.
Lakewood 62, Perry 45
LAKE ODESSA — Colton Sanderson scored 15 points and Jack Lamb had 11 but Perry lost to Lake Odessa Lakewood 62-45 Tuesday on the road.
The Ramblers fell to 1-7 overall and 1-7 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lakewood (9-7, 7-4 GLAC) led 15-8, 25-17 and 45-34 after each of the first three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.