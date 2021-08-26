CHESANING — Chesaning senior Brenden Quackenbush isn’t one to mince words, so when a teammate was giving what he perceived to be less than maximum effort during a recent practice, the two-way lineman spoke up.
“I’m not trying to be too hard on them, but I expect a lot out of these kids,” Quackenbush said. “We’re a young team.”
That vocal leadership is precisely what head coach John Mimranek expects out of his nine seniors as the program looks to build upon its first postseason appearance in 13 years, a 35-23 first-round victory over Caro in the 2020 coronavirus-altered season.
“Taking that automatic (playoff) berth that everyone else got a year ago, it has added some fuel to our fire in the sense that kids actually got to experience what a win-and-advance or lose-and-go-home experience is like,” Mimranek said.
“Being able to go on the road, travel a distance that’s longer than usual, go to Caro … To come out on top was a nice accomplishment,” he continued. “At the same time, we understand that this year we have to earn our way, we have to truly make our own way if we hope to get back into the playoffs.”
Senior quarterback Tyler Sager remembers nearly every play from last year’s playoff victory over Caro, an experience that has the team motivated heading into the 2021 season, he said.
“It was so exciting and ever since then, everybody’s been talking about getting back (to the playoffs) because we hadn’t been there since 2007,” Sager said. “It’s a big deal around here.”
“It definitely felt like we belonged in the playoffs after that win,” Quackenbush said, admitting the team’s 42-0 loss to Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference foe Montrose in the ensuing round has left him with “a chip on his shoulder.”
“I’m hungry. I’m ready for the playoffs again,” he said.
Quackenbush and Sager are two of nine seniors looking to set the tone for the Indians this fall as they seek to improve on last year’s 3-5 campaign. The team is admittedly struggling to maintain numbers, Mimranek said, trotting out a varsity roster of less than 30 players.
Nonetheless, the sixth-year head coach is happy to be back.
“(I) saw a lot of coaches get away from the game that just decided that they’d had enough and it maybe wasn’t for them anymore (amid the pandemic),” Mimranek said. “For us, I think it’s been sort of the opposite. It’s been like a reset where you just feel rejuvenated getting back to some of the things that you love like summertime work, 7-on-7s, having football camp. Many of those things that we missed out on a year ago, (I) just sort of feel re-energized to have those chances again.”
Sager will lead the Indians’ spread-style offense in 2021. He took over as the starting quarterback during the latter part of last season.
Sager was a star baseball player in the spring, going 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA for the Indians, tossing three no-hitters and allowing just three earned runs in 562/3 innings.
“I know the kid loves baseball, he’s a diehard baseball player, but it’s fun to have a quarterback that can really throw a football well,” Mimranek said.
Defensively, the Indians will primarily operate out of the 4-2-5 formation this year, bringing pressure from a variety of angles, according to defensive coordinator Brent Haney.
“We’re young, so (we’ve been) fixing the minor mistakes, alignment and stuff, but man they seem hungry this year,” Haney said. “They get after it in practice. They’re pretty aggressive on the defensive end of the ball.”
Sophomore Alec Fowler will look to make a splash at corner, while junior Reese Greenfelder returns at free safety.
Greenfelder won the starting job late last season with a number of strong contributions — including an interception in the playoff win over Caro — and figures to be a key piece this year, Mimranek said.
Multi-sport athletes Grant Sampson and Connor Everett are also expected to play a key role this season, along with Cody Chalco, a senior two-way lineman, Mimranek said.
“We’re definitely excited to work and get better,” Mimranek said. “We did all we could last year but we knew it wasn’t enough to take a step forward like we really wanted to do.
“I think the guys have realized that (playoff) atmosphere at the end of the season, how fun it is. … Hopefully that becomes something that is a more realistic goal for these guys (moving forward).”
