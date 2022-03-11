GRAND RAPIDS — Corunna’s Grant Kerry qualified for the state finals in the 50-yard freestyle during Friday’s preliminaries at Calvin College.
Kerry finished in 22.19 seconds and will be seeded 13th in today’s finals.
Charles Brown of Spring Lake had the top time in the event at 20.33 seconds. Goodrich’s Ben Sytsma was second at 21.06.
