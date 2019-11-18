NEW LOTHROP — Jake Graves’ fondest football highlight came during the second quarter of last year’s Division 7 state title game at Ford Field.
“I made a play on an interception and I looked up and saw myself on the Jumbotron — I kind of thought to myself like that’s everything I’ve ever wanted,” the New Lothrop senior cornerback/wide receiver said.
New Lothrop went on to defeat Madison Heights Madison 50-44, capping a 13-1 season with an achievement the team won’t ever forget.
Graves played his final high school football game Friday night. Though No. 1-ranked New Lothrop lost 36-35 to No. 2-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia in a battle of unbeatens, Graves had one of his best career games.
He caught four passes for 104 yards, adding five solo tackles and one assist defensively. New Lothrop trailed 29-8 in the second quarter before battling back to within one point with under five minutes left. A missed extra point prevented the Hornets from tying the contest.
It was Graves’ catch on a trick play that set up New Lothrop’s TD in the first 30 seconds of the second half.
Quarterback Avery Moore pitched right to a running back, then caught a lateral back and took a few steps ahead before finding Graves open streaking down the left sidelines.
Graves reached out and caught it on the fly, and battling to keep his feet, was finally tackled deep in P-W territory.
Head coach Clint Galvas said the senior captain is like a coach on the field.
“He’s been (on varsity) since he was a sophomore,” Galvas said. “He knows everything going on — defensively and offensively. Having someone like that makes it easy for us as a staff because his football IQ is so high.”
Galvas said Graves should be considered for All-State honors as a defender.
“He’s a great cover guy — he’s our best cover guy and he’s an All-State caliber kid,” Galvas said. “He’s got nine interceptions in his career. Technique is his big thing. I wouldn’t call him a blazer by any means, but he’s just so good and sound technique-wise that he’s tough to throw on. He demonstrated that last year in the state championship game, coming up with a big interception and making a couple of other big plays offensively as well. He made a couple of big catches on third-and-long. One that a big play that set us up to score on the next play.”
As for his skills as a receiver, Galvas said Graves possesses sure hands.
“When we’re throwing the ball, he’s the go-to guy,” said Galvas. “He’s the guy we want to get the ball to, he’s got the best hands on the team.”
Graves isn’t the fastest, biggest or strongest players but he has worked hard on fundamentals, Galvas said.
“He’s obviously a great football player but he’s just a great person,” Galvas said. “He’s one of the best character kids that I’ve ever coached.”
Graves finished his senior season with five interceptions, 29 solo tackles and 12 assists. He had 25 receptions for 386 yards and two TDs.
As a baseball player, Graves has been a standout pitcher. Last spring, He posted an 8-1 record with a 3.07 ERA. In 41 innings, Graves struck out 38 and walked 18, helping New Lothrop finish 29-10-1. New Lothrop won a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and a district title before falling in the regional finals.
As a sophomore, Graves was a key contributor on a 39-4 team that made the state quarterfinals. Graves pitched the first five innings of New Lothrop’s 2-1 regional semifinal win over Laingsburg. He allowed just one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
He went 7-2 as a sophomore with a 2.75 earned run average.
Graves averaged 10.1 points per game for the New Lothrop varsity basketball team last winter. The guard ranked second in scoring and helped the Hornets to a 17-win season.
“My biggest basketball memory was probably when we beat Chesaning in double overtime,” he said. “That was a real big game. I had quite a few drives and defensive plays.”
Graves said he plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in mechanical engineering.
