LINDEN — Corunna couldn’t complete a second-half comeback Friday in a 13-6 loss to Linden.
The Eagles built a 13-0 halftime lead, which was cut to 13-6 in the third quarter on Jaden Herrick’s 13-yard scoring run.
Jerrick finished with 11 yards on four carries and completed 4 of 12 passes for 38 yards and an interception. Colin Lavery led Corunna (3-3) with 59 yards on the ground, while Scout Jones had 51.
Porter Zeeman recorded 11 tackles on defense. Jones had nine stops and an interception.
Morrice 58, Deckerville 30
DECKERVILLE — Wyatt Wesley ran for 260 yards and five touchdowns as Morrice ran for over 500 yards in a pounding of Deckerville.
Johnny Carpenter also ran for over 200 yards, rushing for 218 and three scores on just 11 carries. Wesley added 21 tackles on defense, with Peyton Smith adding 12 stops.
Wesley now has 1,016 yards on the season. Morrice racked up 510 yards of total offense — all on the ground.
