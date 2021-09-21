Week 4 of the high school football season is complete and teams continue to jostle for playoff positions.
Of the seven area teams that held playoff spots through Week 3, only Corunna slipped out of a postseason berth after falling at Lake Fenton Friday.
The top 32 teams make the playoffs in each division for Divisions 1-8, and the top 16 in the two 8-player divisions.
Here’s a look at all 10 area teams and where they stand:
WEEK 5 PLAYOFF PICTURE
Division 4
50. Owosso (1-3) 17.25 points
Last week: 46th (19.667)
Week 4 result: Lost 49-13 to Goodrich
Top division teams: 1. Chelsea (4-0) 61.250; 2. Edwardsburg (4-0) 55.500; 3. Hastings (4-0) 55.000
Last three in: 30. Alma (2-2) 30.500; 31. Grand Rapids South Christian (2-2) 29.250; 32. North Branch (29.50)
First four out: 33. Hamilton (2-2) 27.750; 33; Sault Ste. Marie (3-1) 27.750; 35. Sparta (2-2) 27.500; 35. Bay City John Glenn (2-2) 27.500
Division 5
33. Corunna (2-2) 24.000
Last week: 25th (27.667)
Week 4 result: Lost 32-13 to Lake Fenton
Top division teams: 1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0) 58.150; 2. Marine City (4-0) 56.000; 3. Portland (4-0) 54.250
Last three in: 30. Birch Run (2-2) 26.750; 31. Midland Bullock Creek (2-2) 26.500; 31. Parchment (3-1) 26.500
First three out: 33. Corunna; 34. Kalamazoo Hackett (2-2) 24.000; 35. Hart (2-2) 21.250
Division 6
15. Ovid-Elsie (3-1) 33.250
Last week: 20th
Week 4 result: Beat LakeVille 56-0
19. Chesaning (3-1) 30.000
Last week: 6th (38.000)
Week 4 result: Lost 35-0 to Montrose
20. Durand (3-1) 29.250
Last week: 28th (24.667)
Week 4 result: Beat Mt. Morris 40-21
Top division teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (4-0) 49.500; 2. Ida (3-1) 38.000; 3. Montague (3-1) 37.750
Last three in: 30. Manistee (2-2) 25.750; 31. Comstock (2-2) 25.000; 32. Napoleon (3-1) 23.250
First three out: 33. Morley Stanwood (2-2) 22.750; 34. Kent City (2-2) 21.250; 35. Detroit Edison (2-2) 21.000
Division 7
21. New Lothrop (3-1) 27.000
Last week: 18th (26.667)
Week 4 result: Beat Byron 63-13
25. Laingsburg (3-1) 24.250
Last week: 28th (24.250)
Week 4 result: Beat Saranac 21-19
49. Perry (1-3) 11.5000
Last week: 45th (12.000)
Week 4 result: Lost to Lakewood 31-0
Top division teams: 1. Monroe St. Mary CC (4-0) 51.500; 2. Jackson Lumen Christi (4-0) 51.00; 3. Detroit Central (4-0) 44.083
Last three in: 31. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (2-2) 22.500; 32. E. Jordan (3-1) 22.000; Homer (2-2) 22.000
First three out: 34. Hemlock (2-2) 21.500; 35. Ithaca (2-2) 21.250; 36. L’Anse (2-2) 21.000
Division 8
52. Byron (0-4) 5.750
Last week: 54th (2.333)
Week 4 result: Lost 63-13 to New Lothrop
Top division teams: 1. Hudson (4-0) 41.250; 2. Muskegon Heights (4-0) 38.000; 3. Addison (4-0) 37.250.
Last four in: 29. Breckenridge (2-2) 17.750; 29. Harbor Beach (2-2) 17.750; 31. Mount Clemens (2-2) 17.000; 32. Morenci (1-2) 15.917
First three out: 33. Unionville-Sebewaing (1-3) 15.500; 34. Cass City (1-3) 14.500; 34. Manistique (2-2) 14.500
8-Player Division 2
T6. Morrice (4-0) 28.000
Last week: 8th (26.000)
Week 4 result: Beat Lawrence 59-6
Top division teams: 1. Kinde North Huron (4-0) 31.000; 2. Au Gres-Sims (4-0) 30.250; 2. Marion (4-0) 30.250.
Last three in: 14. Gaylord St. Mary (3-1) 21.750; 14. Mio (3-1) 21.750; 16. Waldron (3-1) 20.250.
First three out: 17. Hale (2-2) 19.250; 17. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (2-2) 19.250; 19. Bay City All Saints (2-2) 17.750
OTHER DIVISIONS
Division 1
Top teams: 1. Saline (4-0) 70.750; 2. Rochester Adams (4-0) 69.250; 3. Grand Blanc (4-0) 68.250
Last three in: 30. Brighton (2-2) 40.500; 30. Canton (2-2) 40.500; 32. Hudsonville (2-2) 39.750.
Division 2
Top teams: 1. Roseville (4-0) 66.750; 2. Warren De La Salle (3-0) 65.333; 3. Livonia Churchill (4-0) 64.500
Last four in: 30. Portage Central (2-2) 34.250; 30. Wyandotte Roosevelt (2-2) 34.250; 32. Fenton (2-2) 33.500; 31. Grosse Pointe North (2-2) 33.500
Division 3
Top teams: 1. Mt. Pleasant (4-0) 62.000; 2. Allen Park (4-0) 61.750; 3. St. Joseph (4-0) 60.500
Last three in: 30. Linden (2-2) 33.750; 30. Trenton (2-2) 33.750; 32. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-2) 33.000.
8-Player Division 1
Top teams: 1. Deckerville (4-0) 31.000; 2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) 30.250; 3. Martin (4-0) 29.500; 3. Pickford (4-0) 29.500
Last five in: 12. Munising (3-1) 24.00; 12. Ontonagon (3-1) 24.000; 12. Norway (3-1) 24.000; 15. Genesee (3-1) 23.250; 16. Mendon (3-1) 22.500
— Full playoff point standings available at mhsaa.com.
