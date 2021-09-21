Orioles pound Lawrence to stay perfect

Morrice quarterback Wyatt Wesley evades Lawrence tacklers in the first half Friday at Morrice. Wesley finished with 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Orioles routed the Tigers, 59-6.

 Argus-Press Photo/Greyson Steele

Week 4 of the high school football season is complete and teams continue to jostle for playoff positions.

Of the seven area teams that held playoff spots through Week 3, only Corunna slipped out of a postseason berth after falling at Lake Fenton Friday.

The top 32 teams make the playoffs in each division for Divisions 1-8, and the top 16 in the two 8-player divisions.

Here’s a look at all 10 area teams and where they stand:

WEEK 5 PLAYOFF PICTURE

Division 4

50. Owosso (1-3) 17.25 points

Last week: 46th (19.667)

Week 4 result: Lost 49-13 to Goodrich

Top division teams: 1. Chelsea (4-0) 61.250; 2. Edwardsburg (4-0) 55.500; 3. Hastings (4-0) 55.000

Last three in: 30. Alma (2-2) 30.500; 31. Grand Rapids South Christian (2-2) 29.250; 32. North Branch (29.50)

First four out: 33. Hamilton (2-2) 27.750; 33; Sault Ste. Marie (3-1) 27.750; 35. Sparta (2-2) 27.500; 35. Bay City John Glenn (2-2) 27.500

Division 5

33. Corunna (2-2) 24.000

Last week: 25th (27.667)

Week 4 result: Lost 32-13 to Lake Fenton

Top division teams: 1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0) 58.150; 2. Marine City (4-0) 56.000; 3. Portland (4-0) 54.250

Last three in: 30. Birch Run (2-2) 26.750; 31. Midland Bullock Creek (2-2) 26.500; 31. Parchment (3-1) 26.500

First three out: 33. Corunna; 34. Kalamazoo Hackett (2-2) 24.000; 35. Hart (2-2) 21.250

Division 6

15. Ovid-Elsie (3-1) 33.250

Last week: 20th

Week 4 result: Beat LakeVille 56-0

19. Chesaning (3-1) 30.000

Last week: 6th (38.000)

Week 4 result: Lost 35-0 to Montrose

20. Durand (3-1) 29.250

Last week: 28th (24.667)

Week 4 result: Beat Mt. Morris 40-21

Top division teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (4-0) 49.500; 2. Ida (3-1) 38.000; 3. Montague (3-1) 37.750

Last three in: 30. Manistee (2-2) 25.750; 31. Comstock (2-2) 25.000; 32. Napoleon (3-1) 23.250

First three out: 33. Morley Stanwood (2-2) 22.750; 34. Kent City (2-2) 21.250; 35. Detroit Edison (2-2) 21.000

Division 7

21. New Lothrop (3-1) 27.000

Last week: 18th (26.667)

Week 4 result: Beat Byron 63-13

25. Laingsburg (3-1) 24.250

Last week: 28th (24.250)

Week 4 result: Beat Saranac 21-19

49. Perry (1-3) 11.5000

Last week: 45th (12.000)

Week 4 result: Lost to Lakewood 31-0

Top division teams: 1. Monroe St. Mary CC (4-0) 51.500; 2. Jackson Lumen Christi (4-0) 51.00; 3. Detroit Central (4-0) 44.083

Last three in: 31. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (2-2) 22.500; 32. E. Jordan (3-1) 22.000; Homer (2-2) 22.000

First three out: 34. Hemlock (2-2) 21.500; 35. Ithaca (2-2) 21.250; 36. L’Anse (2-2) 21.000

Division 8

52. Byron (0-4) 5.750

Last week: 54th (2.333)

Week 4 result: Lost 63-13 to New Lothrop

Top division teams: 1. Hudson (4-0) 41.250; 2. Muskegon Heights (4-0) 38.000; 3. Addison (4-0) 37.250.

Last four in: 29. Breckenridge (2-2) 17.750; 29. Harbor Beach (2-2) 17.750; 31. Mount Clemens (2-2) 17.000; 32. Morenci (1-2) 15.917

First three out: 33. Unionville-Sebewaing (1-3) 15.500; 34. Cass City (1-3) 14.500; 34. Manistique (2-2) 14.500

8-Player Division 2

T6. Morrice (4-0) 28.000

Last week: 8th (26.000)

Week 4 result: Beat Lawrence 59-6

Top division teams: 1. Kinde North Huron (4-0) 31.000; 2. Au Gres-Sims (4-0) 30.250; 2. Marion (4-0) 30.250.

Last three in: 14. Gaylord St. Mary (3-1) 21.750; 14. Mio (3-1) 21.750; 16. Waldron (3-1) 20.250.

First three out: 17. Hale (2-2) 19.250; 17. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (2-2) 19.250; 19. Bay City All Saints (2-2) 17.750

OTHER DIVISIONS

Division 1

Top teams: 1. Saline (4-0) 70.750; 2. Rochester Adams (4-0) 69.250; 3. Grand Blanc (4-0) 68.250

Last three in: 30. Brighton (2-2) 40.500; 30. Canton (2-2) 40.500; 32. Hudsonville (2-2) 39.750.

Division 2

Top teams: 1. Roseville (4-0) 66.750; 2. Warren De La Salle (3-0) 65.333; 3. Livonia Churchill (4-0) 64.500

Last four in: 30. Portage Central (2-2) 34.250; 30. Wyandotte Roosevelt (2-2) 34.250; 32. Fenton (2-2) 33.500; 31. Grosse Pointe North (2-2) 33.500

Division 3

Top teams: 1. Mt. Pleasant (4-0) 62.000; 2. Allen Park (4-0) 61.750; 3. St. Joseph (4-0) 60.500

Last three in: 30. Linden (2-2) 33.750; 30. Trenton (2-2) 33.750; 32. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (2-2) 33.000.

8-Player Division 1

Top teams: 1. Deckerville (4-0) 31.000; 2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) 30.250; 3. Martin (4-0) 29.500; 3. Pickford (4-0) 29.500

Last five in: 12. Munising (3-1) 24.00; 12. Ontonagon (3-1) 24.000; 12. Norway (3-1) 24.000; 15. Genesee (3-1) 23.250; 16. Mendon (3-1) 22.500

— Full playoff point standings available at mhsaa.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.