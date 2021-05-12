CHESANING — Tyler Sager’s bid for a third no-hitter was broken up in the fifth inning Monday as Chesaning swept LakeVille.
LakeVille’s lone hit came on leadoff single to right field. Chesaning cruised to a 14-0 win. Sager struck out 11 to improve to 4-1.
Sager and Logan Fulk each were 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Lucas Powell also collected two hits with two walks and three runs scored.
Chesaning (9-7-1, 6-4 MMAC) won the second game 10-1. Freshman Nash Wendling pitched six innings, giving up four hits, two walks and one unearned run. He struck out seven to improve to 3-1. Fulk came in to pitch the seventh and struck out the side.
Fulk went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Nate Marshall, Andrew Woodcock and Eli Escamilla all went 2-for-3. Sager was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
