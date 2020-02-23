CARSON CITY — One season removed from an injury that prevented him from continuing a postseason run, New Lothrop senior Justin Carnahan will make his return to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula wrestling state finals.
“It feels pretty good (to win regionals) this is my fourth one so I’m excited to get back to states,” said Carnahan after the championship win at the Division 4 regionals.
Carnahan turned back Cass City’s Hunter Caister by a 12-3 major decision to not only capture the 189 regional title but also keep his undefeated streak alive at 42-0.
“I don’t really pay attention to my record or anything,” said Carnahan. “If I’m undefeated by the end of the year, it happened but it wasn’t one of my goals going into the season. My goal is a state title.”
As for the rest of the Hornets it was yet another productive afternoon.
“We’ve got 10 guys to Ford Field and had guys up and down the lineup have good performances today,” said New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell.
Including Carnahan, five of New Lothrop’s 10 qualifiers took home regional titles. Among those champions were Cam Orr and Austin Barnette, who won regionals for the first time.
Barnette won the regional 160 title after beating Carson-City Crystal’s Blain Mitchell by technical fall (18-3).
“(Barnette’s) been in and out of our starting lineup a couple years now and he’s just really having a dominant season,” Campbell said. “It’s really impressive what he’s done this year.”
Orr’s victory came when he pinned Ubly’s Shane Osantowski in the 215 championship match.
“It feels good (to win regionals) it’s the first time for me so that’s pretty cool,” said Orr after the victory. “(I) had a good day and I’m looking forward to states.”
The other regional champions for New Lothrop were Byrce Cheney, who won the regional 152 by technical fall (19-3) over Vassar’s Max Kukulski, and Isiah Pasik who won the 285-pound crown over Carson-City Crystal’s Brian Yeakey, 4-3.
Rounding out the Hornets qualifiers were: regional runner ups Andrew Krupp (125) and Logan Wolford (135), third-place finishers Daven Lockwood (103) and Alex Wolford (130) and fourth-place finisher Harry Helmick (145).
