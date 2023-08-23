owosso

The 2023 Owosso football team includes, front row, from left, Kayden Lester, Hoyt Patrick, Carson Moore, Austin Blaha, Daniel Wittum, Tegan Passinault, Weston Yoho; second row, Jason Beckwith, Liam Patrick, Benjamin Neese, Sebastian Hjorth, Santiago Aguirre, Jordan Newman; third row, Peyton Dwyer, Max Lazar, Gage Davis, Carter Miculka, Joseph Bodbyl, Paul Musson, Caleb Fields.

 Courtesy Image/Robin Gerrard via Alternative Photography

OWOSSO — In and around Owosso football, 2023 is being treated as a definite article. It’s not “a” year, it is “the” year, as in: the year that the men of Troy shake themselves out of their decade-plus slump and make a push for their first winning season since 2012.

Since the passing of longtime coach Tom Harkema — who helmed the squad to both of its modern-era (post-1975) playoff appearances in 2012 and 2001 — in January 2014, the program has suffered through three winless seasons and four one-win seasons.

