OWOSSO — In and around Owosso football, 2023 is being treated as a definite article. It’s not “a” year, it is “the” year, as in: the year that the men of Troy shake themselves out of their decade-plus slump and make a push for their first winning season since 2012.
Since the passing of longtime coach Tom Harkema — who helmed the squad to both of its modern-era (post-1975) playoff appearances in 2012 and 2001 — in January 2014, the program has suffered through three winless seasons and four one-win seasons.
One of those one-win seasons came last year, as the Trojans regressed to 1-8 from their post-Harkema high of 3-6 in 2021.
It was an (outwardly) inauspicious beginning for head coach Ron Tyner, who came on to replace Devin Pringle last offseason, but he isn’t (outwardly) sweating it.
He knows that, as the old adage goes, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Tyner is sure his players have taken that all-important step, and that they are poised to reap the rewards of a full year of marination.
“I think this is the year,” Tyner said. “I think we can turn this thing this year. We have the right kids (and) we have a fantastic staff of assistant coaches.
“Last year we started eight freshmen and sophomores,” Tyner continued. “Those kids are a year older, one year faster, one year bigger, one year stronger. We have a ton of experience with those eight returning starters.
“Our kids know what is going on. They … clicked. There’s no better way to explain it than it’s just clicked.”
Knowing, as G.I. Joe informed the children of the 1980s, is half the battle, and it was a half of the battle the Trojans found themselves consistently losing last year.
Much of Tyner’s time in Year 1 (he prefers to think of it as “year zero”) was spent building knowledge infrastructure. This went beyond the schematic transition from the T-formation Pringle had utilized on offense to the “multiple pro-style” offense Tyner prefers. He wants to bring uniformity to the entire football thought process, so that his team has a clear plan for all facets of the game, as opposed to the sometimes chaotic approach he feels Owosso had in seasons past.
Tyner’s field general this season will be sophomore Liam Patrick. Patrick started the final four games of last season as a freshman, supplanting senior QB Hugh Doyle. It was baptism by fire, as the Trojans took four lopsided losses, but the 42 points they scored vs. Clio and Flint-Kearsley in Weeks 7 and 8 was considerably more than the 14 they had managed in in the five games prior )albeit against stronger competition).
Tyner’s turn to Patrick is emblematic of his commitment to building for the future and playing whoever he thinks has the talent to contribute. It’s clear that the coach considers Patrick to be a key figure in the Trojans’ rebuild.
Despite his youth, Patrick has taken on a leadership role, Tyner says, even offering advice to other players.
“Liam has worked so hard at mastering his craft,” Tyner said. “He has some pretty good suggestions for things we could do.
“He is very, very good with our JV quarterback and helping him learn.”
Patrick, Tyner says, has inarguable charisma.
“People gravitate toward him,” Tyner said. “My 6-year-old was as practice (Wednesday), and Liam was the first kid he wanted to go see. He just has that personality.
“He’s goofy at times —he’s still a kid — but he’s also a very hard worker. He will do what he’s told when he’s told, how he’s told to do it.”
Liam isn’t the only Patrick at Owosso’s disposal. There’s also Hoyt Patrick, a junior, who is a returning starter at running back and linebacker.
Hoyt Patrick is one of seven projected starters to have maintained his spot on the depth chart since the beginning of last season. He is joined by senior linebacker/tight end Tegan Passinault, senior left guard Paul Musson, senior right tackle/defensive end Joseph Bodbyl, senior wide receiver/linebacker Daniel Wittum, junior cornerback Santiago Aguirre and junior cornerback/slot receiver Weston Yoho.
One big (6-foot-5, 260-pounds) player the Trojans are expecting big things from in 2023 is left tackle/defensive end Carter Miculka.
Only a sophomore, Miculka’s athleticism and projectable frame have already attracted collegiate notice. Central Michigan has already made an offer, Tyner says.
Miculka, along with Musson, Bodbyl, center Max Lazar and right guard Benjamin Neese, give the Trojans a fairly imposing offensive line — “We’re lucky we have some big, good, talented linemen,” Tyner said, “They’re big, they’re physical, they listen, they’re tough, they care, they get better everyday.” — the issue is depth. If the starters can’t go, there’s not a lot behind them, which could limit the Owosso’s ceiling over a long season.
Still, whatever travails come the Trojans’ way, their coach believes they have the mental toughness to withstand them.
A 1-8 season like the one Owosso had in 2022 could have been demoralizing, but, apparently, it wasn’t, and that may well be the Trojans’ secret weapon.
“They were challenged, they were determined and they came back more committed,” Tyner said. “Our kids, they weren’t down last year. They were disappointed in the outcome like all of us, but they certainly weren’t down.
“I think we have some mentally tough, resilient kids with some intestinal fortitude.”
It’s readily apparent that Tyner believes this group of players has a boundless future.
“I know special kids and I know special groups when I see them, because I’ve coached enough of them,” Tyner said.
“This group is special. They’re all still young — I think we only have seven seniors, and we’ll return a lot of starters next year too. Our kids are fun to coach, they’re fun to be around … I struggle to find the right words to describe how happy we are with them.”
