NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s softball team completed an undefeated MMAC season by sweeping Ovid-Elsie 14-4 and 8-1 Monday.
Marissa Rombach went 5-for-5 for the Hornets in Game 1. Brooke Wenzlick hit a home run for the Hornets.
Jersey Hemgesberg was the winning pitcher. She worked the first four innings and gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts. Samantha Birchmeier pitched two innings of relief.
In Game 2, Birchmeier was the winning pitcher. The right hander allowed four hits and one run over 31/3 innings. Hemgesberg pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Rombach added three hits to give her eight for the day. Makayla Lienau also had three hits for the Hornets.
Durand sweeps Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — Durand swept Mt. Morris 15-0 and 24-0 Monday.
The sweep lifted the Railroaders to 12-15 overall.
Avery Gilson earned the win in the circle in Game 1. Gilson gave up one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Gilson also batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. Tylin Patterson batted 2-for-3 with one RBI and Emerey Robinson stung one hit with two RBIs.
Madonna Callender picked up the pitching win in Game 2. She limited Mt. Morris to two hits and struck out four.
Gilson went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Danica Lienemann was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Jordyn Lawrence batted 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Sydney Leydig tripled and was 3-for-3, while Jade Garske doubled twice and was 3-for-4. Olivia Dungerow went 2-for-3.
Byron breaks even
OTISVILLE — Otisville LakeVille won the first game 10-9, but Byron won the nightcap 12-10 Monday.
Byron’s Jana L’Esperance captured the pitching win in Game 2. L’Esperance worked all seven innings, striking out three and walking seven
L’Esperance helped her own cause by stinging three hits in the win. She also drove in a run. Lily Miller had two hits and two RBIs. Jaden Zakoor and Brooklyn Zakoor each drove in two runs as well.
In Game 1, L’Esperance took the loss. Riley Viele had three hits, including two doubles, while driving in one run. Anya Wasilenski had three hits and Rachel Franks, Jaden Zakoor, Reese Forgie and Kelsea Strzelecki all had two.
