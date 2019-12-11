POTTERVILLE — Perry senior guard Alyssa Welsh scored a single-game school-record 33 points as Perry’s girls basketball team edged Potterville 50-45 in overtime Tuesday.
Welsh scored 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and shot 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. Perry (1-2) also got seven points from Katie Kiger.
Potterville (2-1) led 40-31 with 31/2 minutes in regulation time, but Perry went on a 9-0 run late to force overtime, then outscored the home team 10-5 in the extra session.
Ovid-Elsie 46, Sexton 29
LANSING — Ovid-Elsie cruised to a 46-29 victory over Lansing Sexton Tuesday night.
Caitlyn Walter led the Marauders (2-1) with 11 points, three steals and three assists.
“I thought we played with better poise and control after the first quarter and our pressure got to them,” Marauders’ coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Overall we had a lot of kids step up and contribute which is nice to see.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OVID-ELSIE 46, LANSING SEXTON 29
Ovid-Elsie (2-1, 0-0): Caitlyn Walter 4 1-2 11, Lauren Barton 4 0-0 9, Kiah Longoria 4 1-3 9, Tristin Ziola 3 0-0 6 Totals: 20 3-9 46.
Ovid-Elsie 9 12 10 15 — 46
Lansing Sexton 10 4 7 8 — 29
3-Point Goals: Lansing Sexton 3 ; Ovid-Elsie 3 (Ziola). Rebounds: Lansing Sexton 21 ; Ovid-Elsie 27 (Barton 3, Walter 3). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Lansing Sexton 9 ; Ovid-Elsie 8. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Barton 5, Kaylee Hall 4, Walter 3 ). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 22 (Barton 5, Reppenhagen 4, Walter 3). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie (Walter). Turnovers: Lansing Sexton 10, Ovid-Elsie 25.
PERRY 50, POTTERVILLE 45 (OT)
PERRY (1-2): Alyssa Welsh 11 8-9 33, Grace O’Neill 1 1-2 4, Emma Emmons 0 0-2 0, Emma Cochrane 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 2 0-0 4, Katie Kiger 3 1-3 7. Totals: 18 10-16 50.
POTTERVILLE (2-1): Kendrick 11 points.
Perry 2 16 10 12 10 — 50
Potterville 9 14 10 7 5 — 45
3-Point Goals: Perry 4 (Welsh 3, O’Neill 1).
