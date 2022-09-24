MORRICE — Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said last week he would learn how good his young team really was after the Orioles faced Breckenridge Friday.
Both teams entered the night ranked in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association poll and appeared to be serious Central Michigan 8-Man Football Conference contenders.
Morrice passed this supposedly stiff test with flying (black and orange) colors, emerging with a 42-20 victory on homecoming night in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Orioles, ranked No. 4 in 8-Player Division 2 football, improved to 5-0 overall and, due to how stuffed their league is, 5-0 in the CMFC. The Huskies were ranked No. 6. They fall to 3-2.
The Birds’ offense got a surprise super-contributor in this one, with junior running back Caden Binkley exploding for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns (second-half runs of 47 and 15 yards) on just eight carries — quite the performance for someone who entered the game with three carries for -1 yard.
Combine Binkley with established threats in senior Andrew McGowan (16 carries, 126 yards, two TDs) and senior quarterback Travis Farrow (one TD), and Morrice has plenty of firepower, said Crockett.
“We got good blocking up front and we worked on that stuff all week,” Crockett said. “Caden Binkley ran about the best that I’ve ever seen him run. He really opened up a third option for us. We had Travis (Farrow) and Andrew (McGowan) and now we have Caden. And we’ll have a tough offense to stop.”
As if Binkley’s offensive contributions weren’t enough, he also returned a second-half fumble for 45 yards for a score.
Morrice looked like it would run away with the game in the first half, building a 16-0 lead. The Orioles marched down the field on their first drive and Farrow scored from 3 yards out with 9:45 in the first quarter. Farrow also ran in the two-point conversion.
McGowan added a 6-yard scoring run with 8:16 left in the half and Wyatt Cartier caught a two-point conversion pass.
But Breckenridge closed the gap to 16-6 with a 25-yard pass from QB Jaxon Laubscher (12-for-24, 258 yards) to Maxx Eastman. It came with 2:24 left in the half. The two-point pass attempt was broken up by Morrice defensive back Travis Smith.
Binkley’s first second-half score (the 47-yarder) made it 22-6 lead. He suffered a deep gash on his arm on the play and had to be attended to for several minutes, but he would return.
Binkley said he just got taped up on the sideline, but that the wound will require further care.
“I hit a helmet and suffered an open gash on my arm,” Binkley said. “I’m going to have to get some stitiches tonight. But they cleaned it up.”
Breckenridge then closed to within 22-14 on a 20-yard pass to Andrew Zuniga and a two-point conversion run by Laubscher.
But Morrice pulled away again as McGowan scored on a 33-yard run and added a two-point conversion catch with 1:23 left in the third quarter and Binkley had his scoop ‘n’ score.
After the Huskies hit paydirt again on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 60-yard pass to Zuniga, Morrice finished the scoring as Binkley scored from 15 yards out, cutting inside to paydirt.
Gage Cartier, who forced the fumble Binkley returned, was celebrating his 17th birthday Friday. Cartier said the Orioles are a team that plays with a lot of heart.
“And we want to protect each other as much as possible,” Cartier said. “It truly feels like a family.”
Crockett said that Morrice used its superior speed to its advantage.
“Like I said all week, we had to play with our hair on fire,” Crockett said. “We got to come out flying and play fast and they are bigger than us, they are a lot bigger than us. But we coach speed. We don’t have the size we had last year.”
Drew McGowan and Peyton McGowan each had 10 tackles for Morrice. Cartier had two sacks and three tackles for losses.
It was Morrice’s 26th straight league victory and 21st straight regular season victory.
