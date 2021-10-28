New Lothrop alumna Courtney Krupp helped Michigan State to a 1-2 finish at Saturday’s Eastern Michigan Fall Classic cross country race.
Krupp finished second in 18 minutes, 10.9 seconds. Teammate Fatima Giron won the race in 18:07.3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill took 9th in 29:37.4 at the GLIAC Championships Saturday at SVSU.
Jorden Sowash, Michigan-Dearborn (Owosso) — Sowash was 81st in 26:05.7 at the Great Lake Challenge Saturday in Grand Rapids.
FOOTBALL
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus had four catches for 24 yards Saturday in Adrian’s 19-7 loss to Hope College.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose made both extra points and added a 26-yard field goal in Olivet’s 38-17 loss Saturday to Albion College.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s top-ranked Bulldogs cruised to 7-0 Saturday by defeating Michigan Tech 38-10. Ferris took over the top spot in the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll after beating previously unbeaten Grand Valley State 35-28 Oct. 16.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — The Cardinals improved to 5-3 overall with a 41-25 victory over Wayne State Saturday.
GOLF
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis tied for 48th, shooting 162 (81-81) Monday and Tuesday at the Flagler Fall Slam in St. Augustine, Florida.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense and played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Milwaukee Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies concluded their regular season Wednesday.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski started and registered one shot Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Siena Heights.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams played briefly at the end of the first half Saturday as Lawrence Tech battled Lourdes University to a 0-0 draw.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started Friday and Sunday games against Harris-Stowe (Missouri) State College and the University of Heath Sciences and Pharmacy (St. Louis). GLCC lost 6-0 to Harris-Stowe and played UHSP to a scoreless draw.
VOLLEYBALL
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry had 11 kills, three digs and two blocks Tuesday as GRCC edged Kalamazoo Valley Community College 3-2.
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland played one set Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Ferris State.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — The Fighting Hawks’ losing streak stretched to 21 matches after 3-0 losses to both Kansas City and Oral Roberts Oct. 21 and Saturday. Norris had seven assists and 10 digs against Kansas City, then added 11 assists, nine digs and an ace against Oral Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.