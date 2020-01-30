DANSVILLE — Gabe Hawes had 20 points and six assists and Laingsburg rebounded from Monday’s loss to Perry with a rout of Dansville.
The Wolfpack (9-2, 7-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) led by 16 at halftime and blew the game open with a 26-11 advantage in the third quarter. The Wolfpack led by as many as 33 in the third.
Hawes made five of Laingsburg’s 13 3-pointers. Connor Thomas added 11 points, while Jesse Gugel had seven points and six rebounds. Zach Hawes had seven steals.
Cody Luce had 14 points for the Aggies (5-6, 4-3).
Laingsburg maintained a half-game lead in the CMAC over P-W (10-1, 6-1) and Potterville (7-2, 6-1), which both won Wednesday.
LAINGSBURG 75, DANSVILLE 53
LAINGSBURG (9-2, 7-1): Gabe Hawes 7 1 20, Connor Thomas 4 0 11, Colt Wurm 3 1 8, Zach Fortino 4 0 8, Jesse Gugel 3 1 7, Zach Koerner 3 0 7, Lucas Woodruff 2 0 6, Zach Hawes 2 0 5, Austin Randall 1 1 3. Totals 29-61 4-7 75.
DANSVILLE (5-6, 4-3): Luce 5 4 14, Nelson 6 0 12, Voss 4 3 12. Totals 20-44 11-15 53.
Laingsburg 17 19 26 13 — 75
Dansville 10 10 11 22 — 53
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 13 (G. Hawes 5, Thomas 3, Woodruff 2, Wurm 1, Koerner 1, Z. Hawes 1). Rebounds: Laingsburg 25 (Gugel 6, Z. Hawes 4); Dansville 32 (Luce 9, Nelson 9). Assists: Laingsburg 22 (Hawes 6, Aidan Soeltner 3); Dansville 10 (Hodgson 3). Steals: Laingsburg 18 (Z. Hawes 7, Koerner 3); Dansville 8 (Luce 3). Blocks: Laingsburg 1; Dansville 2 (Nelson 2). Total Fouls: Laingsburg 13; Dansville 6. Turnovers: Laingsburg 14; Dansville 26.
