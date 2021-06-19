EAST LANSING — Jamie Maier, one of several underclassmen for Owosso’s varsity softball team, came through in flying colors Saturday as the Trojans made history.
The softball shortstop launched a towering solo homer to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the second inning as Owosso took a 2-0 lead in the Division 2 state championship game over Marysville.
“I went up there, I choked up and I went close to the line and I was just like, ‘I’m going to hack this for my team.’”
Marysville would later take a 5-2 lead but Owosso, as it has so often this season, came from behind with six straight runs en route to an 8-5 victory and the school’s first-ever state softball title.
Maier, who had two hits and an RBI, also caught the final out on a soft pop-up to short as the Trojans erupted into celebration when it all was over.
“I just knew it wasn’t going to drop on me,” Maier said. “I was going to lay out for it, whatever I had to do.”
Maier, along with several other underclassman — including pitcher Macy Irelan, second baseman Lexi Hemker, third baseman Sydney Somers, left fielder Reese Thayer and rightfielder Kendall Anderson — will be back next season.
Maier came into the state semifinals with a batting average of .422, scoring 51 runs and driving in 39.
She said Owosso’s ability to battle back from adversity and deficits has been one of the team’s biggest strengths all season.
The Trojans had three runs taken off the board when a hard smash by Madyson Rainey was first ruled fair and later overturned as a foul ball.
“Well, that was a little frustrating but we knew we were going to come back,” Maier said.
Owosso, up 2-0 at that point instead of 5-0, quickly put the call behind it.
The Trojans also overcame a 5-2 deficit after the Vikings kicked up their heels, ignited by Kirsten Smith’s three-run homer.
Maier said that the Trojans stayed upbeat, feeling good about their chances to come back.
“We came back, we showed them and we did our job,” Maier said. “It’s really unbelievable … Nerve-wracking for sure, but unbelievable, crazy. “
