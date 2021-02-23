MONTROSE — Jackson Thornton had nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals to lead Ovid-Elsie past Montrose, 61-28, Monday.
The Marauders — benefiting from 11 different scorers — improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Logan Thompson scored eight points, while Adam Barton and Clay Wittenberg each scored seven. Dylan Carman had four assists and joined Jacob Tomasek with six points.
Ovid-Elsie held Montrose to single digits in every quarter and led comfortably — 46-22 — after three quarters.
Montrose fell to 1-4 and 1-2 in the MMAC.
O-E SCORING: Cal Byrnes 2 1-2 5, Jackson Thornton 4 1-4 9, Adam Barton 3 0-1 7, Gavin Godfrey 2 0-0 5, Clay Wittenberg 3 0-0 7, Dylan Carman 3 0-0 6, Logan Thompson 4 0-3 8, Carson Gregory 1 0-0 3, Brayden Phillips 1 0-0 3, Jacob Schaub 1 0-0 2, Jacob Tomasek 3 0-2 6.
Olivet 53, Perry 34
OLIVET — Olivet turned back Perry, 53-34, Monday in Greater Lansing Activities Conference play.
The Eagles improved to 7-0 and 4-0 in league play while the Ramblers fell to 1-2 and 1-2.
No other details were available at press-time.
Fulton 61, Byron 19
MIDDLETON — Byron dropped its third game in as many days Saturday, falling 61-19 to Middleton Fulton, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported on the game. Byron fell to 0-6 on the season.
Byron also played Thursday and Friday, falling to Morrice and Durand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.