CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims powered 34 kills and Josalyn Stratton added 14 to lift Corunna past Goodrich in five sets, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-10 Wednesday.
Corunna (14-11-4, 5-3 Flint Metro Stars) avenged a three-set loss to the Martians earlier in the season.
Kira Patrick had 52 assists for Corunna. Jenna Bauman had 35 digs, while Stratton had 20. Stratton and Kate Steinacker each had two aces. Steinacker had two blocks and Maddie Wright had one.
Goodrich fell to 3-5 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Chesaning 3, LakeVille 1
OTISVILLE — Chesaning defeated Otisville LakeVille 25-21, 8-25, 25-19, 25-17 Tuesday.
Hailey Rolfe had six aces, eight kills and eight assists for the Indinas. Ava Devereaux had six kills and 15 assists. Autumn Mahoney added four kills and Hannah Cooper had six assists.
“Outside of the second set, we played very well overall,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “Our serving, which has been a problem for us all season, was much better tonight.”
