PERRY — Olivet narrowly avoided its first loss of the season Friday, edging Perry 43-41.
Brayden Wine’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left tied the game at 41 and brother Bryce Wine scored in transition with less than 20 seconds left to secure the win for the Eagles (10-0, 5-0 in the GLAC).
Colton Sanderson posted a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds, along with five blocks, for the Ramblers (5-4, 2-3 GLAC). Cody Swain added 13 points with nine rebounds and three steals.
Jack Lamb scored 10 points with three rebounds and four assists for Perry.
Chesaning 68, LakeVille 44
CHESANING — Mason Struck scored a team-high 21 points as Chesaning cruised past Otisville LakeVille Friday, 68-44.
Nate Ferry scored 12 points and Reese Greenfelder added 10 with four rebounds and a team-high four assists for the Indians (8-3, 7-1 MMAC).
“Great team effort tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “LakeVille played extremely hard for four quarters and really made our guys work. We will enjoy this one tonight, but its right back to work tomorrow.”
Jaylen Anderson had seven points and two assists for Chesaning while Eli Escamilla scored six points with four rebounds, two assists and a team-high seven steals.
Chesaning will travel to league-leading Ovid-Elsie Tuesday.
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 21 points, Nate Ferry 12, Reese Greenfelder 10, Jaylen Anderson 7, Eli Escamilla 6, Tyler Sager 4, Evan List 3, Brady Coon 3, Lucas Powell 2.
New Lothrop 62, Mt. Morris 43
NEW LOTHROP — A fourth quarter surge propelled New Lothrop past Mt. Morris Friday, 62-43.
Ty Kohlmann scored a team-high 25 points with four 3-pointers for New Lothrop (4-3, 4-2 MMAC). Ryan Heslip hit three 3s as part of an 11-point effort and Canon Cromwell chipped in two 3s in a 10-point performance.
Jordan Belmer scored seven points for the Hornets, which led by just seven points entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Panthers 21-9 in the final frame.
“That was our best overall game of the season,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We shot the ball extremely well and we really closed the game strong.”
Ryan Brim led all Mt. Morris scorers with 12 points.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 10 1-1 25, Ryan Heslip 4 0-0 11, Canon Cromwell 4 0-0 10, Jordan Belmer 3 1-1 7, Jaden Curry 2 0-0 4, Luke Henige 1 1-2 3, Joe Bitterman 1 0-0 2.
Byron 50, Durand 46
DURAND — Justin Frye scored 24 points, including 17 in the first half, and Byron snapped Durand’s five-game winning streak Friday, 50-46.
The Eagles (3-5, 3-3 MMAC) trailed 19-13 after the first quarter but responded with a 14-4 run in the second to stake a 27-23 halftime lead. Durand (7-3, 5-3 MMAC) closed within one point in the third but couldn’t pull off the comeback.
“The way the team played tonight is what we’ve been working so hard on. I am very proud of them,” Byron coach Matt Brown. “We played great defense, made good shots, and worked hard. I hope this win sparked some new energy in the boys and we continue to play like we did tonight the rest of the season.”
James Miller had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Byron. Trevor Ritter pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
Gabe Lynn led the Railroaders with 13 points and seven rebounds. Austin Kelley added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while Evan Samson scored 10 points and seven boards.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 24 points, James Miller 9, Caden Aldrich 6, Nathan Erdman 6, Trevor Ritter 3. Totals 17 10-13 50.
DURAND SCORING: Gabe Lynn 5 0-0 13, Austin Kelley 2 5-8 10, Evan Samson 4 2-4 10, Alex Bruni 2 0-1 5, Carson LePage 2 0-0 4, Markell Tate 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 8-15 46.
Laingsburg 61, Fowler 48
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg beat Fowler 61-48 Friday, according to the Central Michigan Athletic Conference Twitter account.
The Wolfpack improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the CMAC.
