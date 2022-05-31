CLARE — It was a school record-setting day during Saturday’s MITCA Division 3 Team State Finals boys track and field meet.
Chesaning’s Levi Maier and Brenden Quackenbush, along with Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman, all set school records.
Maier set his school record in the 800 run, where he finished second. Maier’s time of 1 minute, 54.99 seconds broke Trevor Denton’s school record from 2010. It was also Maier’s fastest time in the 800 by nearly four seconds.
Maier won the 1,600-meter run in 4:28.16.
Quackenbush placed second in the shot put with a school-record throw of 54 feet, 1/4-inch, eclipsing Joe Greenfelder’s record from 1987.
Chesaning finished seventh as a team with 1,019 points. Clare was first with 1,3841/2, while Traverse City St. Francis was second with 1323.
Borgman won the pole vault in 14 feet, 7 inches, beating the former Wolfpack mark of 14-6 set by Paul Lange in 2004.
Placing second were Laingsburg teammates Caleb Clark, who skied 5-1 in the high jump, and Alex Brown, clearing 12-61/4 in the pole vault. The Wolfpack got two third-place finishes — with Borgman running 11.45 in the 100 dash and Clark covering 20-5 in the long jump.
Laingsburg’s Brad Dedic was fourth in the high jump (5-11 1/2). Placing seventh for the Wolfpack was its 400 relay team of Brown, Zach Grandy, Mitchell Yates and Borgman (45.70). Laingsburg was 13th in the team standings.
Chesaning’s Eric Barancik tied for sixth in the high jump (5-7 3/4).
The Indians got seventh-place finishes from Dominick Hernandez (300-hurdles, 43.29) and the 1,600 relay team of Corbin Walker, Henry Hill, Caleb Walker and Maier (3:38.04).
Placing eighth for Chesaning were Quackenbush (discus, 120-9) and the 800 relay team of Zach Harlan, Hill, Jaylen Anderson and Codey Harlan (1:34.77).
Morrice’s Nanasy wins two state titles, Wesley one
MOUNT PLEASANT — Morrice senior thrower Todd Nanasy won two MITCA Division 4 state titles Saturday.
Nanasy won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 50-1. He won the discus with a toss of 152-7.
Morrice’s Wyatt Wesley won the state title in the pole vault, clearing 11-6. The Morrice boys placed fourth in Division 4 with 752 points. White Cloud was first with 966, while Hillsdale placed second (924 1/2) and Petersburg-Summerfield was third (871 1/2).
Tying for fifth place was Orioles’ shot putter Brett McGowan, who threw 43-8.
Morrice was also fifth in the 400 relay with Wesley, Travis Farrow, Logan Smith and Dustin Copeland running 46.58.
Sixth-place efforts were supplied by Copeland (100 dash, 11.75), Caden Binkley (pole vault, 9-6) and Jonah Mosher (110 hurdles, 18.45). Also taking sixth was the 800 relay team (Farrow, Drew McGowan, Mosher and Copeland) in 1:37.95 and the 800 relay team (Travis Smith, Tim Ramsey, Patrick Reupert and Luke Dutcher) in 9:28.35.
Finishing seventh was Morrice’s Brett McGowan (discus, 115-3) and the 1,600 relay team of Wesley, Ramsey, Mosher and Farrow (3:57.91).
