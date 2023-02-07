DURAND — Durand senior Jordyn Lawrence scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw late in the second quarter of the Railroaders’ second home court matchup against the Webberville Spartans in as many weeks.
A loud roar echoed throughout the Durand gymnasium as a huge home crowd showed its support and Railroader teammates rushed and hugged Lawrence near halfcourt. Play was stopped for a minute or two as Lawrence was presented with a large “1,000-point” banner.
Then play resumed, and, along with it, the Railroaders’ regularly scheduled wire-to-wire walkover of the Spartans, which had a final score of 51-31.
Lawrence scored a team-high 18 points Monday as the Railroaders stretched their winning streak to eight games.
Durand sophomore Izzy Konesny scored 12 points and freshman Raine Smith scored a season-high nine points on three 3-pointers. The Railroaders improved to 12-5 overall.
The eight-game winning streak is the squad’s longest since 2016.
Lawrence entered the contest needing just seven points — well below her season average — to hit the millennium mark. That she reached the milestone via free throw was fitting — she is an 80 percent free throw shooter and finished 7-for-7 from the line for the game.
“Getting it at the free throw line felt pretty nice,” Lawrence said. “It’s just a reminder that you’re consistent with these and you work for this.”
Lawrence said she was happy she could share the accomplishment with so many people, including her teammates and youth players from the Red Cedar girls team which showed up en masse Monday — wearing No. 5 jerseys with “Jordyn” on the back and carrying signs in support of Lawrence’s accomplishment.
The 5-foot-7 shooting guard now has 1,011 points for her career. She joins Kristen Long (1,427 points from 2008-2012) and Ciera Cole (1,065 from 2015-18) among Durand girls to scale the 1,000-point heights.
Durand head coach Dave Inman said that Lawrence and the Railroaders were thrilled with the support of the community on Monday.
Like Lawrence, he was especially pleased aith the youth turnout.
“A lot of them were third-graders,” said Inman. “We’ve got a really good youth program right now — we’ve got 135 kids, third through eighth grade playing and a lot of them were here tonight. Boys and girls. This is a big deal.”
There have been three boys in Durand basketball history to score 1,000 or more points — Bryan Karhoff (1,101 from 1966-69), Bob Sherman (1,020 from 1957-60) and Bruce Koczman (1,013 through 1974).
Webberville, which had lost just 37-32 to the same Durand team exactly a week earlier on the same court, was led by 22-point scorer Ryleigh Nelson.
The Spartans fell to 6-12 overall.
Inman said that Durand played a much better game the second time around.
“We had two goals tonight — get (Lawrence into the 1,000 point club) and then win the thing obviously,” Inman said. “It was a close game last time. We only won by five the last time we played them. We switched some things up since the last time we played them but you know? Webberville has got some height in places that we don’t and we just had to play really physical with them. And we started to do that. We have some girls giving up some size but we’ve been giving up some size all year.”
Added Inman, “I thought we shot the ball better, too. We were just stone cold last week when we played them. It’s kind of odd to play the same team twice a week apart and both at home. But we shot the ball very poorly last time and tonight we shot the ball better. Raine Smith with three 3-pointers, Jordyn hit a couple of threes. We made several threes where last time we made maybe one or two.”
DURAND SCORING: Jordyn Lawrence 5 7-7 18, Rebecca Gilbert 0 2-4 2, Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 4, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carlson 0 1-2 1, Izzy Konesny 6 0-2 12, Raine Smith 3 0-0 9, Hayli Pugh 1 0-0 2, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 2.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Ryleigh Nelson 10 2-5 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.