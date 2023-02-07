DURAND — Durand senior Jordyn Lawrence scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw late in the second quarter of the Railroaders’ second home court matchup against the Webberville Spartans in as many weeks.

A loud roar echoed throughout the Durand gymnasium as a huge home crowd showed its support and Railroader teammates rushed and hugged Lawrence near halfcourt. Play was stopped for a minute or two as Lawrence was presented with a large “1,000-point” banner.

