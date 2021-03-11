PERRY — Gabby Motz has set her sights on a girls state wrestling title. She’s also doing pretty well wrestling against the boys.
The junior collected an 8-5 victory at 112 pounds Wednesday to wrap up Laingsburg’s 43-28 victory over Perry.
Motz, who was 2-0 Wednesday, reached the girls state semifinals a year ago before losing in the 117-pound weight class. She beat the Ramblers’ Blake Cozart by decision Wednesday and has a winning record against boys competition.
“I’m really hoping to win the girls 112-pound state title this year and it’s really been my goal since my freshman year,” Motz said.
Laingsburg, now 10-2 in duals, is hoping to make some noise in the postseason as well.
“We’ve come so far since my freshman year,” Motz said. “We won districts my freshman year and we lost by two points my sophomore year (in the district finals).”
Laingsburg had plenty of stars Wednesday, both in the win over Perry and a 66-16 win over Lansing Sexton to start the night. But the triumph over the Ramblers, aided by three forfeit wins, was the tougher of the two contests.
The match between the Wolfpack and the Ramblers could serve as a prelude to another battle at team districts March 18 at Perry. Perry, Laingsburg and Webberville will square off in the Division 4 district.
The Wolfpack got pins from Martin Meyers (119 pounds), Garrett Matthews (13o) and Dacota Dysinger (140) against Perry along with decisions from Caleb Boettcher (171) and Motz.
Perry received pins from Reed VanWormer (125), Seth Grooms (145) and Nic Spiess (285), along with decisions by Jacob Orweller (135), Aaron Seward (189) and Andrew McConnell (215)
Laingsburg coach Shawn Baynes praised his team’s performance.
“Not giving up bonus points was huge and it’s been a big focus for our whole team,” Baynes said. “Not all of our kids have a lot of experience. We’re really young. We’re mostly all freshman and sophomores. We have one junior and one senior.”
Laingsburg filled every weight class and that also paid off, Baynes said.
“That absolutely makes a difference and Perry is a good team,” he said. “If you don’t fill up the line-up, it may be a different dual.”
Baynes, like Motz, said Laingsburg hopes to surprise some people.
“We’re hoping to see if we can make it to the state tournament,” Baynes said. “We have a legit chance at it. We’d be the underdogs.”
Perry, which downed Sexton 42-24, now stands 7-6. Ramblers head coach Jason Spiess said several matches went down to the wire against the Wolfpack.
The Ramblers are planning to see Laingsburg one more time.
“There were a lot of close matches and I don’t think it will take too many to turn it around for it to be ours,” Spiess said. “If we didn’t have the three voids I think it would be ours, but it is what it is and I think it is winnable.”
Meyers gave the Wolfpack a 6-0 lead, pinning Jackson Porter in 3 minutes, 9 seconds. The Ramblers tied it at 6 with VanWormer pinning 125-pound foe Desire Knoblauch in 1:55.
Laingsburg went ahead 12-6 with Matthews pinning Kallei Brown in 1:44.
Perry crept to within three after the best match of the night, as Orweller improved to 11-2 by defeating previously-unbeaten Aden Baynes of Laingsburg, 8-5. The match was tied at 5 late when Orweller got an escape with less than a minute left and added a takedown in the final seconds.
“I’ve never wrestled him before,” Orweller said. “I was just figuring out how he wrestles and just waiting until the right time to get the escape and takedown.”
Aden Baynes fell to 17-1 on the season. The Wolfpack clung to an 18-15 lead after Dysinger captured a 1:17 pin at 140 for the Wolfpack and Grooms answered with a 1:26 pin at 145 for Perry,
Back-to-back unopposed wins by Kyle Boettcher and Seth Sivak, combined with Caleb Boettcher’s 12-4 decision win over Drake VanWormer at 171 made it 34-15 Laingsburg.
The Ramblers battled back with three straight wins — Seward topped 189-pound foe Bryce Smith 16-7, McConnell defeated Sean Divine 7-1 at 215 and Nic Spiess pinned Nicota Dunn in 5:25 at 285, making it 34-28.
Laingsburg closed the door, however, as Blake Goettchy won unopposed at 103 and Motz, after building a 5-0 lead, held off Cozart for three more points.
The Wolfpack highlighted the win over Sexton with pins by Knoblauch (21 seconds ), Kyle Boettcher (1:47), Caleb Boettcher (1:39) and Divine (3:09).
Perry’s victory over the Big Reds included pin triumphs by Grooms, Drake VanWormer, Seward and McConnell. Grooms won in 35 seconds while McConnell won in 36 seconds.
