NEW LOTHROP — On an upset-laden Friday night throughout the area, Ovid-Elsie delivered perhaps the biggest.

The Marauders stunned the state-ranked and previously unbeaten Hornets on their home field, ekeing out a win by the thinnest of possible margins, 14-13. The win is Ovid-Elsie’s first in five meetings since the formation of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.