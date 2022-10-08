NEW LOTHROP — On an upset-laden Friday night throughout the area, Ovid-Elsie delivered perhaps the biggest.
The Marauders stunned the state-ranked and previously unbeaten Hornets on their home field, ekeing out a win by the thinnest of possible margins, 14-13. The win is Ovid-Elsie’s first in five meetings since the formation of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in 2018.
Ovid-Elsie has quietly become a defensive menace over the course of the 2022 season, and Friday’s win was naturally all about the Marauders’ stopping power, particularly in the red zone, where they stoned the Hornets four times, with the aid of three interceptions.
Ovid-Elsie (4-1 MMAC, 5-2 overall) remains alive for a possible share of an MMAC championship next week. New Lothrop (4-1 MMAC, 6-1) will do battle with league frontrunner Durand (5-0 MMAC, 7-0).
Despite the Marauders’ season-long stoutness on D, head coach Travis Long wasn’t content to stick with the tried-and-true in such an important game, electing to give New Lothrop something they couldn’t have seen on film.
“We usually go with an even front against a spread team and we switched it to an odd front,” Long said. “We just put in that defense this week and the kids responded well.”
Long praised his team’s resiliency after some early-season stumbles
“We’ve got a tough group of kids right here who have battled through a lot of injuries,” he said. “(This) was a statement win.”
New Lothrop was ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press’s Division 7 rankings six weeks.
“The key was just everybody knowing their assignment,” said Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Wittenberg, who finished with eight tackles including six solos to go with three receptions for 45 yards including a touchdown. “We had a great game plan and we worked so hard throughout practice. And it paid off.”
Ovid-Elsie needed one final stop in the closing seconds and got it when New Lothrop, facing a third-and-10 from the Marauder 24 with 27 seconds left, went back to the passing well, as the Hornets so often do, but junior safety Cohen Tyler pick Jack Kulhanek and end things. O-E then took a knee on the final play of the game.
Tyler, who had two of Ovid-Elsie’s three interceptions on the night (the other was by Perrien Rasch), said his final interception atoned for an earlier play in the Hornets’ final drive.
“The play before that (the interception), I got burnt,” Tyler said. “I just knew I had to make up for it. I dropped back and I saw the ball and I went for it.”
Landon Stoneman had seven tackles including two for losses for O-E. Tyler also finished with six tackles including five solo stops.
New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said that Ovid-Elsie, which played turnover-free football, played a strong game and giving up three turnovers was just too much to overcome.
He said some penalties at bad times also hurt the team, but added that the Hornets need to keep their heads up because most of their goals are still ahead of them.
“They came up great and they had a good game plan today,” Galvas said of the Marauders. “We had three turnovers and we were in the red zone a couple of times and penalties pushed us back. And any time you turn the ball over and get penalties, that’s the name of the game. But hats off to them, they played well and we did some good things but we shot ourselves in the foot one too many times … But hey we’re going to bounce back. We’re still in a good spot. We’re going to learn a lot from this one and hopefully get better because of it.”
New Lothrop, scored first, capitalizing on a blocked punt by Colton Symons. Nolan Mulcahy ran it in from 3 yards out with 7:01 left in the first quarter and a Grayson Orr point-after attempt made it 7-0.
The Marauders answered with a scoring drive of their own later in the frame, capped by a 15-yard QB keeper up the middle by sophomore Tryce Tokar with 3:21 left. Julien Mortier’s extra point kick was good.
The Hornets took a 13-7 lead into halftime, however. Kulhanek zipped a 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Barnette with just 55 seconds left before the break. A PAT miss by Brady Gross seemed harmless enough at the time, but it would prove to be a crucial shortfall.
Ovid-Elsie pulled ahead for the for good with with 38 seconds left in the third quarter. Tokar heaved an 18-yard scoring pass to Wittenberg, who outleaped some defenders in traffic and came down with the pigskin. Mortier’s extra point kick was good and that proved to be the difference.
New Lothrop led in total yardage, 328-226, rushing yardage, 178-161, and in passing yardage, 150-65, but the Marauders held the advantage in the most important stats turnovers — 0 to 3 — and, of course, points.
Tokar completed 5 of 12 passes for 65 yards and one TD. He also rushed 13 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Logan Thompson had 48 yards as well on 11 carries with Tyler and Rasch rushing for 27 and 23 yards, respectively.
New Lothrop’s Kulhanek completed 14 of 28 passes for 150 yards, one TD and three interceptions. Barnette had six receptions for 111 yards and one TD. Kulhanek ran for 82 yards on 15 carries while Mulcahy ran for 73 yards on seven carries. He also had three receptions for 20 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.