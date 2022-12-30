CORUNNA — Laingsburg got off to an 11-0 start in the first four minutes and guard Zander Woodruff finished with 31 points as the Wolfpack conquered Corunna, 68-50, in the Shiawassee County Shootout championship game Friday

The Wolfpack (5-0) led 15-7 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime and then held Corunna scoreless for the first 4 minutes of the third quarter. Laingsburg, with 11 points from Eli Woodruff and seven points from Brayden Thomas led 41-25 after three quarters and finished with a 27-25 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.

