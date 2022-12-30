CORUNNA — Laingsburg got off to an 11-0 start in the first four minutes and guard Zander Woodruff finished with 31 points as the Wolfpack conquered Corunna, 68-50, in the Shiawassee County Shootout championship game Friday
The Wolfpack (5-0) led 15-7 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime and then held Corunna scoreless for the first 4 minutes of the third quarter. Laingsburg, with 11 points from Eli Woodruff and seven points from Brayden Thomas led 41-25 after three quarters and finished with a 27-25 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.
Zander Woodruff scored 16 of his points in the final quarter and had three of Laingsburg’s six 3-pointers Friday.
The junior guard said it was important to get some separation from Corunna early.
“It was really important to get off to that fast start and we hit our first couple of shots,” Woodruff said. “Our first beginning carried over into the second half really.”
He said an assortment of defenses kept the Cavaliers at bay.
“We had that man and we also go to that zone,” Woodruff said. “I mean both we are really good at and we practice it all the time. When we are in that defense it just translates into our offense. We just pushed the ball up court. We have great point guards and they are always looking up.”
Laingsburg head coach Daniel Morrill said that Woodruff’s scoring was a catalyst but the Wolfpack’s steady defense was also a big factor in the win.
“We have not started fast all year,” Morrill said. “We’ve been talking about it as a coaching staff and we were thinking of telling the kids and now it turns out we don’t have to. They just knew that with this Corunna team and the athletes that they have, we had to get after it.”
Added Morrill, “Probably the biggest key to the game was that our kids moved their feet really well and we rebounded well.”
Corunna’s first points in the first quarter came on Braylon Socia’s free throw with 4:20 left in the stanza. The Cavaliers finally settled down as AJ Brieger scored four points in the first quarter while Socia added three in the quarter.
The Cavaliers sliced the deficit to nine by the break and had several chances to slice it even more in the beginning of the third quarter but were turned away on their first six possessions.
Corunna featured Peyton TerMeer’s 13 points and three assists while Brevin Boilore scored 11 points with three 3-pointers. Socia and Breiger each added six points.
“We just couldn’t get anything to fall in the third quarter,” said Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi. “They jumped out on us and we were playing catch up the rest of the way. But we kept fighting.”
In Friday’s Shiawassee Shootout consolation game, Durand defeated Perry, 72-56, as Austin Kelley scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three assists and Kwin Knapp added 12 points with two 3-pointers. Gabe Lynn added 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with his 10 points.
The victory lifted Durand to 6-1 overall while Perry fell to 2-5.
The Ramblers got 18 points, six rebounds and two assists from DJ Jenks while Jylon Peek had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Ty Webb had eight points and 10 rebounds and Tristan Krupp had eight points and six boards to go with four assists.
The Shiawassee County Shootout All-Tournament Team included Zander Woodruff and Ty Randall from Laingsburg, Braylon Socia from Corunna, Austin Kelley from Durand and Jylon Peek from Perry.
CORUNNA SCORING: Braylon Socia 2 1-2 6, Brevin Boilore 4 0-0 11, Logan Vowell 1 1-2 3, Peyton TerMeer 3 6-7 13, AJ Brieger 3 0-0 6, Parker Isham 1 0-0 3, Tarick Bower 1 0-0 2, Logan Roka 1 0-2 2, Dakari McGee 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 8-14 50.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zander Woodruff 11 6-8 31, Ty Randall 2 0-0 6, Eli Woodruff 4 2-2 11, Connor Hulliberger 1 0-0 2, Luke Snyder 2 1-4 5, Brayden Thomas 2 2-3 7, Jackson Audretsch 1 0-0 2, Adam Essenberg 0 2-2 2, Lucas Matthews 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 16-21 68.
